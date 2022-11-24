ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Uruguay perfect World Cup dark horses with Federico Valverde at the heart of their regeneration

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PL0Kg_0jMBTX0j00

The original World Cup winners, and indeed hosts, Uruguay have been part of international folklore for as long as that version of the game has been around.

Unlike some others from that part of the world, though, the story of La Celeste has not always been one of romance and achievement, of being giants and being admired, their names woven into World Cup fabric as often as they would have liked.

The tenth-biggest nation in South America by population went from mythical to missing on the global stage in the space of less than three decades.

Between 1978 and 1998 they qualified only twice and tasted victory only once. It has been a long road back for the Sky Blue side, but a golden generation of players was overseen and developed by the legendary Oscar Tabarez and now, under the guidance of Diego Alonso, they are showing that a generational team doesn’t have to be restricted to a single generation.

Uruguay are very much a force to reckoned with in Qatar at World Cup 2022 , a team with players who know their roles, proven goalscorers and committed faces aplenty and, crucially, a handful of elite talents playing near the top of their game.

It’s worth first, though, rewinding 20 years, back to 2002 and the South Korea and Japan finals. That Uruguay squad had household names in it: Paolo Montero, Dario Silva, Alvaro Recoba and a relatively young Diego Forlan. There was star power, technique aplenty with much of the squad based in Serie A or La Liga, yet little cohesion and ultimately no success, despite a close call beforehand at the Copa America.

Yet again, they failed to win and exited at the group stage. At that point the two-time World Cup winners had won a single game since 1970; it would remain the case all the way through until South Africa 2010 after another failed attempt to reach Germany.

Enter Tabarez.

It was he who put together the squad which seemed built out of granite and just about as long-lasting: Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Martin Caceres. They were all there in 2010; they’re all still here in Qatar a dozen years later.

Add in the likes of defenders Diego Lugano and Jorge Fucile, full-backs Alvaro and Maxi Pereira, combative midfielder Walter Gargano and the aforementioned Forlan and the guts of a team was there which would span multiple tournaments, reaching the knock-outs three times in a row - including the semis in South Africa - and, on top of all that, finally triumphed again in the Copa America 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fz2Y_0jMBTX0j00

Uruguay’s squad barely seemed to change a whole lot across those three World Cups under Tabarez, not much in style and not at all in key personnel. Yet age catches everybody, of course, including Tabarez himself - “el Maestro” eventually departed during qualification for these finals, having won four of 14 games.

In came Alonso and four wins from four later, Uruguay were at a fourth straight finals for the first time since ‘74.

And so it’s a new manager, though not entirely a new team. But enough of one to show how regeneration can be managed and integrated; gradually to begin with, then allowing the full force of the younger, most in-form and effective players to take centre stage.

This is a squad with five centurions still among them; the renewal of the side is ongoing and not yet complete. Some parts will be tough to replicate, not least of all the consistency and longevity of No1 Muslera, now age 36. His fellow ‘keepers in the squad are aged 29 and 36 as well; between them they have nine caps. Muslera has 133.

But in front of him, the Atletico Madrid-inspired axis of Godin and Josema Gimenez has long been rusting and increasingly held together by staples, sticky tape and a fierce sense of national pride; now it has had the genuine class of Ronald Araujo added to it. This World Cup might be too soon after surgery for him to shine in, but he offers the promise of a decade of service.

Further upfield, midfield is no longer just the battleground upon which Uruguayan soldiers will lay down their life and yours just to win a 50-50 tackle, but a playground where one-touch passing, incredible athleticism and genuine creativity can thrive.

Rodrigo Bentancur is an excellent performer. Manuel Ugarte offers a blend of old school relentlessness and new-age technique.

And, head and shoulders above them all, is Champions League-winning midfielder Federico Valverde .

Some have gone as far to say he could win the Golden Ball in Qatar; it’s far from outrageous. He was Europe’s most in-form midfielder before the domestic scene paused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coNI7_0jMBTX0j00

Nobody covers as much ground as he does; few have the tactical discipline, technical excellence and team-first ethic to do it all game long, every game. Considering we’ve been having matches with 100 minutes and more in Qatar, a Valverde injury time goal or two is a pretty good bet simply because others will be blowing while he looks like he could play another match.

And even in attack, where the iconic and record-setting Forlan, then Cavani, then Suarez have now each marched to the very ends of their powers, regeneration is on show.

Darwin Nunez is an at-times raw but ridiculously talented powerhouse. The pair of Facundos, Torres and Pellistri, could yet hit heights untold too - they are 22 and 20 and neither have a senior goal for Uruguay, but are well thought of.

Araujo, Bentancur, Valverde and Darwin are the spine of Uruguay’s future, all aged 23 to 25 and primed to dominate, match-to-match and year to year.

With most of those in top shape and form and the handful of old-timers still more than playing their part, there could yet be a historical run ahead this month for the most original of World Cup originals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
The Independent

Costa Rica earn World Cup redemption as Japan near another tragedy from jaws of triumph

Japan arrived in Qatar hoping to atone for their most infamous of visits to this country, when a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Iraq on neutral ground during the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup denied them their first-ever place at a finals. There have been seven consecutive qualifications since - a remarkable rise to becoming an established footballing nation - but if they leave without reaching the knock-out stages of this tournament, they will be left to lament this defeat as their new ‘Tragedy of Doha’.After their exceptional win in the first round of group...
The Independent

Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Who’s playing on day eight and what results to expect

It's day eight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar (27 November) and today's schedule is packed with a number of important games.Spain and Germany face off in group E, as well as a major game from Costa Rica who take on Japan, hoping to secure a back-to-back win.Over in group F, Belgium are playing Morocco, and Croatia take on Canada, as places in the knockout stages of the tournament edge closer.Since Germany’s shock 2-1 defeat to Japan, today's match against a strong Spanish side will be crucial.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’Lionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupBlack smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
TheConversationCanada

World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship

There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
The Independent

Is Belgium vs Morocco on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Belgium face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium to resume thier Group F World Cup campaigns. If Belgium are to contend in Qatar, they will need to thoroughly improve from what Roberto Martinez described as the “worst technical performance” of his six-year spell despite winning 1-0 over Canada.Morocco are well-placed to qualify from the group too, having taken a point off 2018 finalists Croatia last time out.“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez told reporters. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it’s an...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after Messi and Fernandez goals

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned Argentina a 2-0 win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his...
The Independent

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
The Independent

Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard start

Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered...
The Independent

Japan vs Costa Rica confirmed line-ups for World Cup fixture today

Costa Rica must mount a big response to their seven-goal hammering by Spain, as they look to upset the odds and keep themselves in with a chance of progression at the World Cup 2022.In their way this time though is Japan, a side which will be full of confidence after they themselves overcame Germany despite falling behind in the first half.The super subs’ effect to land Japan three points in that opener puts them in with a great chance of reaching the last 16, with a win here putting them in pole position to finish top two.Costa Rica have...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“They walk away proud, I’m sure, proud of the feeling that we’re a football nation,” manager John Herdman said. “We came into that game with a...
The Independent

Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Keysher Fuller earns shock lead

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan‘s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 as they recovered from their hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday. Keysher Fuller’s 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in a dreary game, stunned the drum-beating Japanese fans in the stadium and left the group wide open. Japan‘s historic victory over Germany in their opener coupled with Costa Rica’s 7-0 drubbing by Spain cleared the way for Japan to reach the last 16 with a game to spare.But a much-changed line-up failed to...
The Independent

Warren Gatland leading contender to take over from Wayne Pivac as Wales boss

Warren Gatland is the clear front-runner to coach Wales in next year’s Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Wayne Pivac should be replaced.Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach on a 12-month contract, the PA news agency understands.It is thought that a number of previously unscheduled meetings involving senior Welsh Rugby Union figures have taken place following an embarrassing home defeat against Georgia eight days ago.And while no decision on Pivac’s future has yet been made – a review of Wales’...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Clive Woodward bemoans ‘worst week in English rugby history’

Sir Clive Woodward insists Saturday’s dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham has completed the “worst week in English rugby history”.England produced one of the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era against a Springboks side missing their European-based players, ending a dismal Autumn Nations Series that has delivered a solitary victory over Japan.It completes the nation’s least successful year since 2008, with Jones presiding over six defeats, one draw and five wins in 12 outings.In echoes of the 2019 World Cup final, they failed to fire a shot against South Africa and the bitter climax to the campaign...
The Independent

Voices: Football is failing kids – so I invented ‘Kitmas’

It all started with 10 football shirts in my garage. Year round, I send parcels of football kit all over the world. They go to several countries in Africa, to refugee camps, to tiny islands in the Pacific – places where football shirts are sought after but impossible to get. But in November 2020, I was left with 10 pristine Manchester United shirts and no home in mind, and that was where the idea of Kitmas was born.2020 was a bruising year and, with Christmas approaching, many parents were worrying about how to provide presents for their children. I...
The Independent

‘I will remember his smile forever’ – Singer Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan

A Wales fan who died while on a trip to the World Cup in Qatar had a smile that will be remembered forever, according to singer Dafydd Iwan.The Welsh folk musician, whose Yma o Hyd anthem is Wales’s official tournament song, was among those paying tribute to Kevin Davies, from Pembrokeshire.The 62-year-old is said to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital in Doha following Wales’s match against Iran, where he later died.Trist iawn heddiw o glywed am farwolaeth Kevin. Cymro twymgalon, ac un o'r anwylaf. Cofiaf ei wen am byth, y wen danbaid a welais yma yn Doha ddiwrnod...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy