Marilyn Monroe: Only letter to Hollywood icon from her estranged father to be auctioned

By Peony Hirwani
 3 days ago

The only letter written to Marilyn Monroe from her estranged father is going up for auction next month.

The letter is one of the 170 belongings of Monroe that will be auctioned on 17 and 18 December.

One of the most appealing lots is undoubtedly a handwritten letter from Charles Stanley Gifford , the man who was recently proven to be Monroe’s father via DNA testing.

“This card is the only known material artifact that establishes any connection or communication between Gifford and his famous daughter,” the press release announcing the sale reads.

As per Vanity Fair , Gifford hand-delivered the letter to Monroe while she was admitted in the hospital.

The historian and collector named Scott Fortner, who discovered the letter told People magazine that he “discovered the card purely by chance”.

“I was preparing Marilyn’s personal archives for auction at Julien’s Auctions,” he said. “This is the only known documented evidence of a relationship between Monroe and Gifford, which solves the mystery of whether or not she knew or had contact with her biological father.”

The text on the letter reads: “This cheery little get-well note comes specially to say that lots of thoughts and wishes, too, are with you every day.”

Monroe reportedly did not have a relationship with her father growing up.

The auction’s press release states that “it is believed that Gifford did not want to upset his wife and children by allowing Monroe to be part of his life”.

Along with the letter, the forthcoming auction will feature several of Monroe’s personal belongings such as beauty products, lipstick tubes, fake eyelashes, and more.

There will also be dresses, photos, personal check books, a medical file related to a cosmetic surgery she had done, and her last Screen Actors Guild membership card.

