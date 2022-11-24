ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Column: Giving to others is how we express true thanksgiving

By Webb Hoggard Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN1PQ_0jMBTUMY00

The words “give” and “thanks” are forever connected. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the truth that gratitude and generosity are tied to one another.

A fundamental part of us needs a physical representation of an inner feeling. We want to display our personal impressions publicly.

Baptism is a symbolic giving of ourselves to God. Communion is a symbol of our gratitude for Christ’s giving to us. A wedding is a symbolic ceremony that provides context to decades of fidelity. Birthdays are symbolic celebrations of an entire year of survival, joy and accomplishment.

We need checkpoints to show in reality what has taken place in the vapor called life.

The idea of expressing thanks through giving shows up in the second generation of humanity. Abel sacrifices a lamb to God. God accepted this act of worship because He knew Abel’s heart was to obey and honor Him.

Noah built an altar and sacrificed immediately after his family survived the worldwide flood. Abraham gave the offering of a tenth of everything he owned to Melchizedek. Jacob sees the heavenly angels go to and fro in heaven and wakes up to build an altar and sacrifice to God.

Moses makes an elaborate system of sacrifices to assist the people of Israel in worship. David dances through the streets of Jerusalem in honor of the Lord with no care of what his followers or wives think.

We are impressed to give when we recognize our many blessings. Someone unwilling to give seems selfish. A lady recently came to my office and handed me some money. She said she wanted to be a blessing to a family this Christmas season.

“When I was young, someone came to my mother and handed her $1,000,” she told me. “They must have known how difficult things were for us. I want to help someone else because I’m not in the same place I was then.”

That’s what gratitude looks like. It’s not just a feeling; it’s giving.

I have often told my people that something magical happens when you bless others. Somehow my $20 means more in your pocket than in mine. It’s true. No matter how valuable your money is to you, it means more to someone else when you give it.

Maybe the phrase, “It’s more blessed to give than receive,” is accurate. It was Jesus who said that after all. Your gratitude needs expression, so what are you going to give away? What gift have you received that you need to write down your appreciation? What thankfulness do you need to commemorate with giving?

Jesus tells us there is no love like laying down your life for someone else. Who will you remind of your gratitude? If you feel like you can’t bless anyone right now, please understand that God trusts people who are grateful and generous. These attributes prove you are a worthwhile investment.

Paying it forward is powerful! It blesses you and them, and it blesses the Lord. I will bless the Lord.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

Column: For Christians, 'thanksgiving' password to God's clubhouse (copy)

Perhaps like many of us, when you were a child you were a club member or had a clubhouse with a secret password that only your closest friends knew. If you did not know the password, you could not enter the clubhouse, or unless you had the password, you could not join the club. God has a password to enter His gates, too. But He gives His password to the entire world and invites all humanity to enter. In Psalm 100, we receive the invitation...
The Daily Advance

Column: Be prepared for tests of love at Walmart, elsewhere

One of the fables among pastors’ homes is that spouses try to prepare themselves spiritually for what will be preached in the upcoming weeks. Nothing gets a pastor’s family more on edge than knowing their spouse is about to preach a series on patience. Yikes. Good leaders lead by walking, not talking. So we have to go first in these matters! So, if Webb’s preaching on something like patience, I...
The Daily Advance

No matter your trials at Christmas, know you're not alone

“In this you greatly rejoice, even though now for a while, if necessary, you have been distressed by various trials, so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” — I Peter 1:6-7 Over the years I have found that some people have a difficult time with the holidays and especially the Christmas season. They may not...
The Daily Advance

Column: Accountability, gratitude also fuel progressive movement

In my last column, we said that some 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt. What should have been a 10- to 11-day journey on foot turned into a 40-year journey by foot. While there are many lessons to learn from the Children of Israel’s wandering, one that we often overlook is this: forward motion is not always progress. Perhaps you have had a season of forward motion with no progress; maybe, like the Children of Israel, you have learned...
The Daily Advance

Column: We have much to be thankful for. We should say so

“Always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father.” — Ephesians 5:20 I have fond memories of Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ home. All of the aunts and uncles would be there. Hide-and-seek in the barns was always the highlight of our time together with our cousins. My grandfather would give the prayer and express thanks for the family being together and God’s blessings through out the year. ...
The Daily Advance

Letter: More discussion about 'many mansions into one house'

A letter writer to The Daily Advance some months ago asked, “How can you get many mansions into one house?” He was referring to the verse in the Bible, John 14:2, which states, “In my Father’s house are many mansions. If it was not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you.” An answer from a columnist for your paper gave a simple answer to the writer’s question, using the definition of a mansion as a separate apartment in...
The Daily Advance

Column: Freedom of religion, not freedom from religion

President Thomas Jefferson coined the phrase “wall of separation between church and state” in his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists. In the letter, he reassured the Baptists that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees that government cannot interfere in church matters. However, the separation of church and state does not mean that churches cannot participate in civic life, such as advocating for moral political policies. But income tax laws prohibit all nonprofit organizations from endorsing specific candidates. ...
The Daily Advance

Christ Episcopal parishioners celebrate Scottish heritage

Members of Christ Episcopal Church and a number of church guests celebrated their Scottish heritage last weekend by dressing up in traditional Scottish clothing and carrying colorful tartans. Church members celebrated the Feast of St. Andrew on Sunday, Nov. 20, and as part of the celebration, held a Kirkin O’ The Tartan ceremony during their 10:30 a.m. service. St. Andrew is the patron saint of Scotland, and the Kirkin O’ The Tartan, which means “churching of the tartan,” is a Scottish-American custom that celebrates Scottish...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy