ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

By Sam Mednick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX843_0jMBTBpz00

The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops.

Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson , Russia is pounding the town with artillery as it digs in across the Dnieper River.

Ukraine is striking back at Russian troops with its own long-distance weapons, and Ukrainian officers say they want to capitalize on their momentum.

The Russian withdrawal from the only provincial capital it gained in nine months of war was one of Moscow's most significant battlefield losses. Now that its troops hold a new front line, the army is planning its next move, the Ukrainian military said through a spokesman.

Ukrainian forces can now strike deeper into the Russian-controlled territories and possibly push their counteroffensive closer to Crimea , which Russia illegally captured in 2014.

Russian troops continue to establish fortifications, including trench systems near the Crimean border and some areas between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.

In some locations, new fortifications are up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) behind the current front lines, suggesting that Russia is preparing for more Ukrainian breakthroughs, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

“The armed forces of Ukraine seized the initiative in this war some time ago," said Mick Ryan, military strategist and retired Australian army major general. "They have momentum. There is no way that they will want to waste that.”

Crossing the river and pushing the Russians further back would require complicated logistical planning. Both sides have blown up bridges across the Dnieper.

“This is what cut Russians’ supply lines and this is also what will make any further Ukrainian advance beyond the left bank of the river more difficult,” said Mario Bikarski, an analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit.

In a key battlefield development this week, Kyiv’s forces attacked Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit, a gateway to the Black Sea basin, as well as parts of the southern Kherson region still under Russian control. Recapturing the area could help Ukrainian forces push into Russian-held territory in the Kherson region “under significantly less Russian artillery fire” than if they directly crossed the Dnieper River, said the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. Control of the area would help Kyiv alleviate Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southern seaports and allow it to increase its naval activity in the Black Sea, the think tank added.

Some military experts say there’s a possibility the weather might disproportionately harm poorly-equipped Russian forces and allow Ukraine to take advantage of frozen terrain and move more easily than during the muddy autumn months, ISW said.

Russia’s main task, meanwhile, is to prevent any further retreats from the broader Kherson region and to strengthen its defense systems over Crimea, said Bikarski, the analyst. Ryan, the military strategist, said Russia will use the winter to plan its 2023 offensives, stockpile ammunition and continue its campaign targeting critical infrastructure including power and water plants.

Russia's daily attacks are already intensifying. Last week a fuel depot was struck in Kherson, the first time since Russia withdrew. This week at least one person was killed and three wounded by Russian shelling, according to the Ukrainian president’s office. Russian airstrikes damaged key infrastructure before Russia left, creating a dire humanitarian crisis. Coupled with the threat of attack, that is adding a layer of stress, say many who weathered Russia’s occupation and are leaving, or considering it.

Ukrainian authorities this week began evacuating civilians from recently liberated parts of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make winter unlivable.

Boarding a train on Monday, Tetyana Stadnik has decided to go after waiting for the liberation of Kherson.

“We are leaving now because it’s scary to sleep at night. Shells are flying over our heads and exploding. It’s too much," she said. "We will wait until the situation gets better. And then we will come back home.”

Others in the Kherson region have decided to stay despite living in fear.

“I’m scared,” said Ludmilla Bonder a resident of the small village of Kyselivka. “I still sleep fully clothed in the basement."

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
UPI News

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day while Moscow attacks in the Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians. The Ukraine general staff armed forces said it believes that 780 Russians were killed...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
RadarOnline

'He Will Leave Before 2024': Vladimir Putin To Mobilize 2M More Troops Into Ukraine As Rumors Swirl Russian Leader Will Step Down As President

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to order two million more troops into Ukraine amid rumors the Russian leader is considering stepping down as the struggling country’s head of state, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia continues to suffer defeat on the frontlines of the war against Ukraine, and just weeks after Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 soldiers into the neighboring nation, two million more soldiers might be drafted to fight in Ukraine as soon as January 1, 2023.That is the revelation shared by General SVR, a Telegram channel that claims to have sources within the...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy