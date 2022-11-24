ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night. The Volunteers rebounded from losing two of their last three games to clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003, and first overall since 2007. The losses had dropped the Vols from first in the inaugural College Football Playoff ranking to 10th. Tennessee won its fourth straight in this series. Vanderbilt had its two-game SEC winning streak snapped. Second-year coach Clark Lea more than doubled his win total, just missing bowl eligibility.
NASHVILLE, TN
voiceofalexandria.com

Thomas, with pick-6, lifts Middle Tennesse over FIU 33-28

MIAMI (AP) — Jakobe Thomas returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Middle Tennessee a 33-28 victory over Florida International. Thomas stepped in front of Rivaldo Fairweather, who had caught three touchdown passes, and ran untouched for the go-ahead score with 2:50 remaining. FIU drove to the Middle Tennesse 22-yard line on its final drive, but Haden Carlson threw his fourth interception on fourth-and-10 with 27 seconds left. Chase Cunningham threw for 279 yards and had two touchdown runs for Middle Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA). Carlson threw four touchdown passes for FIU (4-8, 2-6).
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy