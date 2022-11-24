WESTFIELD — The ArtWorks annual Pop-up Holiday Art Show is returning to the Olver Transit Pavilion Dec. 2-3 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. ArtWorks founder and President Bill Westerlind said the It’s a Wonderful Westfield Art Show will feature local artists’ works in the downtown bus station, the same place it was last held in 2019. The show first began in 2016 in Westfield’s Old Town Hall, and quickly expanded to feature more artists in the subsequent years.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO