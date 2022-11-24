Read full article on original website
Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September
CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000
Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
Pop-up art show returns to downtown Westfield bus station after 2-year hiatus
WESTFIELD — The ArtWorks annual Pop-up Holiday Art Show is returning to the Olver Transit Pavilion Dec. 2-3 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. ArtWorks founder and President Bill Westerlind said the It’s a Wonderful Westfield Art Show will feature local artists’ works in the downtown bus station, the same place it was last held in 2019. The show first began in 2016 in Westfield’s Old Town Hall, and quickly expanded to feature more artists in the subsequent years.
South Hadley meets fundraising goal to preserve 210 acres of farmland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town and Kestrel Land Trust has raised enough funds, including through private donations, to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting the Connecticut River will permanently be for farm use through an agricultural preservation restriction attached to the land’s deed. The State Department of Agricultural...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows a diamond in the ruff
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “Cleanup in Ring 2,” called an official over a loudspeaker at the Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows on Saturday after a canine competitor unleashed an accident in the ring to the horror of his embarrassed handler. No one judged the dog for this behavior,...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
wshu.org
Issues of tribal membership and curator experience in complaint over Springfield museum exhibit
The temporary photo exhibit "We're Still Here" profiles 11 people from different Native American tribes who live in the region. It's in the Springfield Science Museum's Native American Hall, adjacent to a longstanding central display showing Native American culture from hundreds of years ago. In the Native American Hall at...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home in Agawam sells for $350,000
Luis Rojas and Keishla Aponte rojas bought the property at 134 Channell Drive, Agawam, from Stan Llc Veteran on Nov. 1, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. It sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $470,000 for a four-bedroom home
Blue Ridge Wilder Llc acquired the property at 316 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, from Gina L Oconnor on Nov. 3, 2022. The $470,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $204. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage and sits on a 32,866-square-foot lot.
Plumley Village residents displaced by fire offered Thanksgiving meals by building owner
Residents of a Worcester apartment building that were displaced by an electrical fire on Thanksgiving Day aren’t going without Thanksgiving dinner thanks to their property owner. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community on Laurel Street in Worcester, distributed Thanksgiving meals, cases of...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home in Chicopee sells for $258,990
Vallellanes laureano Cruz vallellanes and Angelis Cruz vallellanes acquired the property at 65 Stebbins Street, Chicopee, from Pauline T Bourque and Gary A Bourque on Nov. 4, 2022. The $258,990 purchase price works out to $235 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. It sits on a 7,542-square-foot lot.
Holyoke school receiver proceeds with reshaping elementary, middle schools
HOLYOKE — A rezoning plan for the Holyoke Public Schools will include transforming the Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School into a middle school for 500-plus students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The plan, aimed at separating the city’s elementary and middle schools, was outlined in an update that...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst
Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Single family residence sells in Southbridge for $340,000
Thone Senosk bought the property at 261 South Street, Southbridge, from Enterprises Inc Scheffler on Nov. 4, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,909-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:
MassLive.com
