Westfield, MA

Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000

Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
Pop-up art show returns to downtown Westfield bus station after 2-year hiatus

WESTFIELD — The ArtWorks annual Pop-up Holiday Art Show is returning to the Olver Transit Pavilion Dec. 2-3 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. ArtWorks founder and President Bill Westerlind said the It’s a Wonderful Westfield Art Show will feature local artists’ works in the downtown bus station, the same place it was last held in 2019. The show first began in 2016 in Westfield’s Old Town Hall, and quickly expanded to feature more artists in the subsequent years.
WESTFIELD, MA
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Three-bedroom home in Agawam sells for $350,000

Luis Rojas and Keishla Aponte rojas bought the property at 134 Channell Drive, Agawam, from Stan Llc Veteran on Nov. 1, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. It sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
AGAWAM, MA
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Three-bedroom home in Chicopee sells for $258,990

Vallellanes laureano Cruz vallellanes and Angelis Cruz vallellanes acquired the property at 65 Stebbins Street, Chicopee, from Pauline T Bourque and Gary A Bourque on Nov. 4, 2022. The $258,990 purchase price works out to $235 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. It sits on a 7,542-square-foot lot.
CHICOPEE, MA
Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst

Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
Single family residence sells in Southbridge for $340,000

Thone Senosk bought the property at 261 South Street, Southbridge, from Enterprises Inc Scheffler on Nov. 4, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,909-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
