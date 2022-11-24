How the Maple Leafs Reacted to Getting Pelted by Beers, Soda and Other Litter by Devils Fans in Wild Win

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended New Jersey’s 13-game win streak with a 2-1 victory over the Devils. But what they’ll likely remember most will be the projectiles launched at them by Jersey fans.

NEWARK, N.J. — The Toronto Maple Leafs, who played without their top three defensemen in the lineup for the first time this season, edged out a 2-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Although they ended New Jersey’s 13-game win streak on U.S. Thanksgiving Day evening, the Maple Leafs are most thankful to escape in one piece after a trio of calls erased three New Jersey goals, angering the Prudential Center fans who took out their frustrations by throwing beers, soda and other litter onto the ice.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares didn’t mince words about how he felt about it. Usually reserved in his comments, the man who is already public enemy No. 1 in Long Island after departing the New York Islanders for his hometown Maple Leafs in 2018, proceeded to play the heel to another section of the New York Metropolitan fanbase.

“It’s disappointing it’s dangerous, it is what it is, “ Tavares said. “I think it felt better to beat the crowd than the Devils tonight.

In the first period, the Devils had their first goal waived off when Nathan Bastian’s skate made contact with Toronto goaltender Matt Murray. The Devils challenged the call and were unsuccessful in overturning it.

In the second period, New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar made contact with Murray as the goaltender attempted to clear the puck behind the net.

By the third period, an already angry Devils crowd was on tilt when Erik Haula’s goal was successfully challenged by the Maple Leafs for kicking the puck into the net.

It was the last one that triggered the projectiles at the Leafs.

“It’s full beers, it’s dangerous, we’re not looking for that, we’re not seeing it coming,” Mitch Marner said. “Ras [Rasmus Sandin] almost took one in the head, it’s a dangerous thing.

“I don’t know why it’s our fault. It’s not like they’re throwing it for joy. They’re trying to hit us. It’s the first I’ve ever seen (a game like that) it’s insane.”

Nobody got hurt. When cooler heads prevailed, some Maple Leafs were able to see the humor in it.

“Take cover,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said with a smile as he explained what his instruction was to the team at that point. “That’s all you can really do.”

Keefe said he had been through something like this before but not at this level.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mark Giordano said he’d never been a part of anything like that in his over 1000 NHL games played.

“We realized pretty quick they were coming hot and heavy so we got out of the way,” Giordano said with a smile “Got into the room and waited it out."

The break probably did the Leafs some good as they were a bit under siege in the third period as the Devils sought to even up the game.

Already a depleted defense corp without Morgan Rielly (knee), Jake Muzzin (cervical spine) and TJ Brodie (oblique), the Leafs found themselves down to five defencemen when Jordie Benn left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury.

The game was wild. The Maple Leafs picked up a win unlike other wins that can come and go in the regular season, this is memorable in more ways than one.