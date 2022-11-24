Read full article on original website
Mardy Fish and Rajeev Ram’s beef goes on after the USA is denied a spot in the semi-finals by Italy
Mardy Fish had only one way to avoid answering again about why he didn’t pick Rajeev Ram, winner of the US Open and the ATP Finals with Joe Salisbury, for these Finals: winning. But the United States team went down on Thursday against Italy, and to add to the US captain’s pain it was due to a loss in the doubles. So obviously it all came back to him: why didn’t he pick Rajeev Ram for the Finals? Any regrets?
Sonego beats Shapovalov and gives the lead to Italy
This second semi-final started with a blockbuster and it was Lorenzo Sonego who had the last word. Italy, despite missing Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, keeps pulling the upsets! On Thursday, Shapovalov was their last victim as the Canadian (ranked 18th in the world) couldn’t pass the finish line ahead, losing in 3h15 against the 45th player of the ATP.
Australia into Davis Cup final – almost two decades after last appearance
They were last in the final in 2003, when they won it – and this weekend Australia will go for another Davis Cup win after a comeback triumph against Croatia in the semi-finals. Trailing 1-0 after Borna Coric defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australians came back to win thanks to...
Italy through to Davis Cup semi-finals thanks to Bolelli and Fognini
The veterans Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini got the job done for Italy against the USA in the week’s first deciding doubles match – defeating Americans Tommy Paul and Jack Sock (6-4, 6-4) to win the tie 2-1. Italy join Australia and Spain in the semi-finals – into...
One foot in Davis Cup final for Croatia after Coric beats Kokkinakis
Croatia are on track for a second consecutive Davis Cup final after Borna Coric defeated Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 32 minutes in the first singles match of the semi-final. The Australian mustered little against a dominant Coric, who was in form reminiscent of his...
Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil beat Fognini / Berrettini to send Canada into the final
And just like that, they’re back! Three afters after losing the final against Spain, Canada will have a shot at the title again. The Canadians were the heavy favourite this year and did not disappoint, adding incredible suspense to their result sheet. On Saturday, they did a quarter-finals remake by coming from 0-1 to win the whole tie with Felix Auger-Aliassime finding a way to win back-to-back the second single match and the decisive double with Vasek Pospisil.
Struff holds his nerves to upset Shapovalov and put Germany ahead
Jan-Lennard Struff fought very hard against his own demons to find a way to close out a three-set win over Denis Shapovalov (6-3, 4-6, 7-6) in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. The German, aged 32 and ranked No 152 in the world, is known for three things on the Tour: his incredible serve, his so powerful forehand, and the way he can struggle under pressure. But on Thursday, he closed the door when it mattered and raised both his arms up in the sky in the end as the winner of the first rubber – a big upset for Germany as Canada’s lineup this year has made them a huge title contender.
Canada escapes against Germany to advance to Davis Cup semi-finals
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz had played eight matches together for Germany and won all of them. Seven of those matches had been played with the ties loced at 1-1. They’re an experienced doubles team. They were a set up on Thursday. And despite all those odds, it’s Canada who got the decisive win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to move into the Davis Cup semi-finals.
Raducanu returns to practice – with strange change of technique
Emma Raducanu has been beset by physical issues since her 2021 US Open triumph. Just this year she has suffered from Covid, back problems, blisters and muscle spasms in her first full season on the WTA tour. It meant that she finished a underwhelming season with a negative record at 17-19 but now she is back on the court in preparation for 2023.
“Everything changed when we found an efficient treatment for my foot” – Nadal
Rafael Nadal‘s foot injury, which many thought would spell the end of his glorious career, has been well documented. The Spaniard was forced to take injections to numb his foot during his historic 14th Roland-Garros triumph this year but was able to find an effective treatment with his medical team post that run.
