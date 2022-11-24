Jan-Lennard Struff fought very hard against his own demons to find a way to close out a three-set win over Denis Shapovalov (6-3, 4-6, 7-6) in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. The German, aged 32 and ranked No 152 in the world, is known for three things on the Tour: his incredible serve, his so powerful forehand, and the way he can struggle under pressure. But on Thursday, he closed the door when it mattered and raised both his arms up in the sky in the end as the winner of the first rubber – a big upset for Germany as Canada’s lineup this year has made them a huge title contender.

2 DAYS AGO