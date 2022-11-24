Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet The Jacksons: A Family Of Real-Life Black Cowboys
The Jackson family in Upper Marlboro, Maryland is honoring the country’s legacy of Black cowboys. The family sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their rodeo lifestyle. Corey Jackson and Robyn Jackson met at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, a rodeo known for celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls....
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
attractionmag.com
Responsible Fathers Initiative
Today in America, the U.S. Census reports that 19.7 million children (1 in 4) live without a responsible father in the home. A child who grows up in a home without a father is four times more likely to live in poverty, more likely to have behavior problems, more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol, two times more likely to drop out of high school, more likely to commit a crime, and more likely to go to prison.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
The Dispatch
VFW Post 10159 Donated to Scholarship
VFW Post 10159 made a scholarship donation to Wor-Wic Community College recently. From left, Jason King, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a check for $3,000 from William Dennis, Thomas Kimball, Robin Wright and William M. Price Jr. of VFW Post 10159 during the college’s Veterans Day ceremony.
foxbaltimore.com
Hundreds of loved ones missing Thanksgiving as Baltimore's homicide count surpasses 300
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thanksgiving is often filled with good food and loved ones. But for hundreds of families here in Baltimore, there's an empty chair at the table this holiday as the city has once again surpassed 300 homicides for the 8th consecutive year. Some of the victims include...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Stan Stovall's amazing legacy at WBAL-TV
It's hard to think of anyone more "Positively Baltimore" than WBAL-TV 11's very own Stan Stovall. This past week, Stan anchored his final newscast at 11 News, capping off a remarkable 50-plus-year broadcast career.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Maxwell brings generations of fans together in Baltimore
Crowds of people walked towards the doors of The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Daughters, mothers, fathers and grandparents all smiled while they got their food and found their seats. Multiple generations came together for one reason, to witness Maxwell’s beautiful voice and sensational music. However, first up was Alex...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
foxbaltimore.com
First annual Black Friday Flea Market supports black-owned businesses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than 60 black-owned businesses came together Saturday for the first annual Black Friday Flea Market in Baltimore. The flea market was up and running at Baltimore Unity Hall, with technology, art, handmade jewelry, clothes, food and more for sale. There was more than just the...
studyfinds.org
Keep your cat indoors! Felines carry ‘uncontrollable drive’ to hunt wildlife, scientists warn
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Plenty of domestic cats spend most of their time outdoors, exploring the surrounding neighborhood and hunting smaller prey. Others are relegated to “indoor cat” status, and only know the four walls of their owner’s home. It’s easy to sympathize with indoor cats, but researchers from the University of Maryland suggest that our feline friends are actually much better off living inside.
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
WMDT.com
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
‘I would risk my life for my sister’: 11-year-old saves little sister from fire
SALISBURY, Md. — An 11-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero for rescuing his 2-year-old sister from a fire at their home. Laprentis Doughty, 11, told WUSA that he initially ran outside upon realizing there was a fire, but when he discovered that his 2-year-old sister was still inside, he didn’t hesitate to run back in.
Police Investigating Three Shootings In Six Hours In Maryland
Baltimore police are investigating several shootings that occurred just hours apart across the city over the weekend, authorities say. At least three people were shot between the hours of 1 p.m., and 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police. The first shooting occurred just before 2 p.m., in...
After Pigtown explosion, neighbor finds out his home was robbed
Officials responded to an explosion in a neighborhood in Pigtown Tuesday that left a teenager, woman and man in serious condition.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
Comments / 0