ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Offensive struggles plague Montana State men in second straight loss

BOZEMAN — A day after missing nine free throws in a loss against UNC Greensboro, the Montana State men's basketball team missed seven more on Saturday in a loss to Quinnipiac at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, at the Northern Classic. More concerning than the missed free throws,...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Sophomore Sam Lecholat showing growth in new starting role for Montana State men

BOZEMAN — Sam Lecholat’s defender sagged off him, drifting underneath the WAC logo below the free throw line. Teammate Jubrile Belo picked up his dribble in the left corner, rotated toward the open floor and saw Lecholat calling for the ball at the top of the arc. Grand Canyon University’s Ray Harrison couldn’t get back in time, his close-out obscenely late.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy