FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Offensive struggles plague Montana State men in second straight loss
BOZEMAN — A day after missing nine free throws in a loss against UNC Greensboro, the Montana State men's basketball team missed seven more on Saturday in a loss to Quinnipiac at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, at the Northern Classic. More concerning than the missed free throws,...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball season ends with Big Sky semifinal loss to Portland State
OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
406mtsports.com
Offense fades late as Montana State men drop opener of Northern Classic to UNC Greensboro
BOZEMAN — Prior to Friday, the Montana State men's basketball team had only faced UNC Greensboro one time, back in 2019 when the Bobcats escaped with a one-point win thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Harald Frey on the Spartans’ home court. There would be no late heroics...
406mtsports.com
Sophomore Sam Lecholat showing growth in new starting role for Montana State men
BOZEMAN — Sam Lecholat’s defender sagged off him, drifting underneath the WAC logo below the free throw line. Teammate Jubrile Belo picked up his dribble in the left corner, rotated toward the open floor and saw Lecholat calling for the ball at the top of the arc. Grand Canyon University’s Ray Harrison couldn’t get back in time, his close-out obscenely late.
