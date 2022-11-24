Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Ukraine Power Outages from Russia’s Missile Strikes

Read full article on original website
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
Putin Too 'Scared' To Order Nuclear Strike, Leaked FSB Letters Reveal
Putin's fear of death will ultimately prevent him from pushing the "red button," an FSB whistleblower wrote in an email shared with Newsweek.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Russia Elites in Secret Talks to Get Rid of Putin: Ex-Ukraine Official
"A lot is being done behind Putin's back, which, of course, he is not informed about," a former Ukrainian foreign minister said.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile
A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher. "I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP. The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.
Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot
Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries. The contrast is intentional.
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Freezing Russian Troops Giving Away Positions by Lighting Fires: Ukraine
"The newly mobilized...have not yet been taught how to properly disguise themselves," said Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces.
Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine
If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Controversial U.S. Drones Could Attack Putin's Vulnerable Black Sea Fleet
Congress has urged the Pentagon to authorize the sale of the weapons, saying they have the potential to alter the course of the war in Ukraine.
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
