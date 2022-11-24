In this post, we will show you how you can unfreeze your computer without shutting it down. This situation, when you are working, and the computer suddenly freezes or becomes unresponsive could be very frustrating – especially when you have to force shut down or restart your system which results in the loss of unsaved work. You can’t move the mouse cursor even a pixel to access the desktop, open File Explorer, any app, etc., and shutting down seems the only option. So, the next time you are stuck in such a situation, you can use some simple solutions that may help you unfreeze your Windows 11/10 computer or laptop without any need to shut it down.

5 DAYS AGO