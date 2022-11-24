Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Check Your Hard Disk Space in Windows
When your hard disk is low on storage, you may be unable to save your data, download new programs, perform an OS update, or, worst case, the PC performance is hampered. As prevention is better than cure, we recommend checking the hard disk space regularly. This way, you can identify the right time to free up your hard drive, which can, in turn, help your computer run smoothly.
technewstoday.com
How to Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)
If you wanted to run Linux alongside Windows, the only option back in the day was to use a Virtual Machine. Sure, a dual-boot worked too, but it wasn’t quite what most users wanted. In 2016, Microsoft introduced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature. This allowed users to...
The Windows Club
How to unfreeze computer without shutting down
In this post, we will show you how you can unfreeze your computer without shutting it down. This situation, when you are working, and the computer suddenly freezes or becomes unresponsive could be very frustrating – especially when you have to force shut down or restart your system which results in the loss of unsaved work. You can’t move the mouse cursor even a pixel to access the desktop, open File Explorer, any app, etc., and shutting down seems the only option. So, the next time you are stuck in such a situation, you can use some simple solutions that may help you unfreeze your Windows 11/10 computer or laptop without any need to shut it down.
technewstoday.com
Should You Defrag an SSD?
Defragment is a popular utility used to boost the performance of our computers. It is widely known that defragging hard drives works well to make our devices faster. SSDs are a great find in the storage device segment, with features such as high read/write speeds, low power consumption, and much more. A common notion is that defragging SSDs can amplify these features.
technewstoday.com
What is System on a Chip? How does it differ from a desktop CPU
From using vacuum-tube amplifiers to send control and processing signals to integrating the CPU on a single IC, the computational power and design have come a long way. These advances have taken another leap with the development of System-on-a-chip. System-on-a-chip or SoC combines several hardware components and the controlling software...
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Find the right tablet for you
We're running through every model so you can work out which iPad you should buy on Black Friday.
makeuseof.com
Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.
The Surprising iPhone Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off ASAP To Stop Getting Spam
What’s more annoying than spam texts or phone calls? Even worse: spammers are getting more clever about the ways they conceal themselves to look like legit calls you might want to take — but just as you answer them you realize you’ve been duped. Whet...
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
technewstoday.com
Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device? Try these Fixes
It is generally recommended to right-click the USB device and choose the Eject option before pulling them out of the USB ports on the computer. However, you may encounter the “Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device” error while trying to do so. The error often pops up when...
Comments / 0