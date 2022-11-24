ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Notre Dame can’t handle Southern Cal in L.A. and lose, 38-27

Notre Dame squared off against the USC Trojans with plenty to play for, but didn’t have enough to make it happen. Notre Dame won the toss and deferred to the second half, and USC moved down the field with relative ease using the running game and some trick plays thrown in to keep the Irish off balance. The Trojans finished it off with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onefootdown.com

OFD Reacts: Fan Sentiment High Coming Into USC Game

Welcome back to OFD Reacts, where our readers answer a four-pack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish related questions. Before we begin, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. The Irish are now four-point underdogs, as of this writing. Our first question is our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onefootdown.com

Game Thread: Fighting Irish Take On American U in The Bahamas

Happy Thanksgiving, Irish fans! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish WBB Team will look to enjoy some feasting with food but also feasting on the court. After winning on Sunday 95-60 against Ball State, the Irish are taking their talents to a tropical climate. They are one of the teams playing in the Goombay Splash in The Bahamas.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy