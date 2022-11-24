Notre Dame squared off against the USC Trojans with plenty to play for, but didn’t have enough to make it happen. Notre Dame won the toss and deferred to the second half, and USC moved down the field with relative ease using the running game and some trick plays thrown in to keep the Irish off balance. The Trojans finished it off with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington.

