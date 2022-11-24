Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device? Try these Fixes
It is generally recommended to right-click the USB device and choose the Eject option before pulling them out of the USB ports on the computer. However, you may encounter the “Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device” error while trying to do so. The error often pops up when...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Kodi on Windows?
Kodi is a popular open-source media hub for streaming videos, podcasts, and many more. It is available on various platforms like PC, mobile, gaming consoles, etc. If you are getting Kodi on your Windows, the setup process is not as complex as you think. Well, as long as your device...
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Store Blocked in Windows 11? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft Store is used to install Microsoft-certified applications on your system. However, you may encounter the Microsoft Store is blocked error message when attempting to open it in Windows 11. This problem occurs if your policies prevent you from using the Microsoft Store app. Typically, a domain administrator will implement...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Err Proxy Connection Failed Error
The “err_proxy_connection_failed” error on a web browser indicates a proxy setting that is not configured correctly. So, if you are a proxy user, you should know the exact proxy configuration from your service provider and learn how to set up a proxy server properly. Meanwhile, if you are...
technewstoday.com
Google Chrome Sound Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have sound issues on Chrome, it most likely means either the sound isn’t coming from a particular Chrome tab or it’s disabled all over the Chrome app. In both cases, a misconfigured Chrome setting called “Don’t allow sites to play sound” is the major reason. So, using the correct settings should resolve the problem right away.
technewstoday.com
How to Set Static IP Address in Windows
Windows devices, like most other devices, obtain the IP Address dynamically from the DHCP server. Generally, anyway. If you plan to set up a server of any sort or just access the system remotely, setting a static IP is a good idea. Do note that we’re talking about static private...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways To Stop Pop-Ups On Windows 11
Pop-ups are primarily used as an information center, providing users with notifications and promotional offers. However, these pop-ups can be a major distraction while using our computers or browsing the internet. Users can, fortunately, disable such notifications and ad-related pop-ups on Windows. Windows 11 also include options to disable the...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Google Chrome Screen Shifts to the Right or Left
You may encounter a screen-shifting bug while using Google Chrome. Sometimes, while hitting the save button from the print menu, the windows can resize and jump to the left or right. Or, at times, the content within the browser can change its alignment. Regardless of whether it’s a Google Docs...
technewstoday.com
How to Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)
If you wanted to run Linux alongside Windows, the only option back in the day was to use a Virtual Machine. Sure, a dual-boot worked too, but it wasn’t quite what most users wanted. In 2016, Microsoft introduced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature. This allowed users to...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Files on iCloud
The free plan on iCloud only gives you 5 GB of storage, which is usually not enough to store all your data. You can upgrade the iCloud storage with a premium subscription plan anytime. But, if you want to maintain the free storage plan, the best option is to delete files or backups you don’t need regularly.
technewstoday.com
How to Clean Install/Reinstall Windows 10
Clean installing Windows 10 is a great idea to reformat your computer if you no longer need your previous files or want to sell it to someone else. You can also clean install your system if you encounter serious system issues or want to boost your computer’s performance. Doing...
technewstoday.com
How to Take Scrolling Screenshot in Windows
Scrolling screenshots are an efficient way to capture information that exceeds your screen view. This way, you can avoid the hassle of taking multiple screenshots. While Windows doesn’t currently offer the built-in feature for scrolling screenshots, you can capture screenshots on web browsers. In this article, we will be...
technewstoday.com
Where is Steam Screenshot Folder Located
It could be a photo of a hard-fought victory, incredible feats, or bugs to report. Taking screenshots of your game is one of the most popular features of Steam, and some users may have thousands of them. While taking screenshots in Steam is as easy as pressing the F12 button,...
technewstoday.com
Mac won’t Boot From Usb? Here’s How To Fix It
By booting macOS from a USB flash drive, users can repair the system as well as upgrade to the most recent version of the OS. If you can’t boot macOS from a USB drive, the option might be disabled by default. This can also happen if the bootable media is not properly created or the USB drive has a problem. It is also probable that the bootable media’s Disk partition and file system are incompatible with the system.
Comments / 0