By booting macOS from a USB flash drive, users can repair the system as well as upgrade to the most recent version of the OS. If you can’t boot macOS from a USB drive, the option might be disabled by default. This can also happen if the bootable media is not properly created or the USB drive has a problem. It is also probable that the bootable media’s Disk partition and file system are incompatible with the system.

1 DAY AGO