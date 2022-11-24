Read full article on original website
Microsoft Store Blocked in Windows 11? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft Store is used to install Microsoft-certified applications on your system. However, you may encounter the Microsoft Store is blocked error message when attempting to open it in Windows 11. This problem occurs if your policies prevent you from using the Microsoft Store app. Typically, a domain administrator will implement...
How to Fix Err Proxy Connection Failed Error
The “err_proxy_connection_failed” error on a web browser indicates a proxy setting that is not configured correctly. So, if you are a proxy user, you should know the exact proxy configuration from your service provider and learn how to set up a proxy server properly. Meanwhile, if you are...
Mac won’t Boot From Usb? Here’s How To Fix It
By booting macOS from a USB flash drive, users can repair the system as well as upgrade to the most recent version of the OS. If you can’t boot macOS from a USB drive, the option might be disabled by default. This can also happen if the bootable media is not properly created or the USB drive has a problem. It is also probable that the bootable media’s Disk partition and file system are incompatible with the system.
Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device? Try these Fixes
It is generally recommended to right-click the USB device and choose the Eject option before pulling them out of the USB ports on the computer. However, you may encounter the “Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device” error while trying to do so. The error often pops up when...
How to Set Static IP Address in Windows
Windows devices, like most other devices, obtain the IP Address dynamically from the DHCP server. Generally, anyway. If you plan to set up a server of any sort or just access the system remotely, setting a static IP is a good idea. Do note that we’re talking about static private...
How to Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2)
If you wanted to run Linux alongside Windows, the only option back in the day was to use a Virtual Machine. Sure, a dual-boot worked too, but it wasn’t quite what most users wanted. In 2016, Microsoft introduced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature. This allowed users to...
How to Clean Install/Reinstall Windows 10
Clean installing Windows 10 is a great idea to reformat your computer if you no longer need your previous files or want to sell it to someone else. You can also clean install your system if you encounter serious system issues or want to boost your computer’s performance. Doing...
How to Fix Apex Legends Stuck on Infinite Loading Screen
The Apex Legends infinite-loading screen bug isn’t one most player experience on a regular basis, but it isn’t the least common issue either. When it happens, you can’t get past the initial loading screen on the game; therefore, you can’t actually play or access your content. Like many issues with modern games, the cause won’t be immediately obvious. You’ll have to try a few different solutions to find a cure.
