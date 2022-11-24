Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Get Kodi on Windows?
Kodi is a popular open-source media hub for streaming videos, podcasts, and many more. It is available on various platforms like PC, mobile, gaming consoles, etc. If you are getting Kodi on your Windows, the setup process is not as complex as you think. Well, as long as your device...
technewstoday.com
Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device? Try these Fixes
It is generally recommended to right-click the USB device and choose the Eject option before pulling them out of the USB ports on the computer. However, you may encounter the “Problem Ejecting USB Mass Storage Device” error while trying to do so. The error often pops up when...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways To Stop Pop-Ups On Windows 11
Pop-ups are primarily used as an information center, providing users with notifications and promotional offers. However, these pop-ups can be a major distraction while using our computers or browsing the internet. Users can, fortunately, disable such notifications and ad-related pop-ups on Windows. Windows 11 also include options to disable the...
technewstoday.com
How to Set Static IP Address in Windows
Windows devices, like most other devices, obtain the IP Address dynamically from the DHCP server. Generally, anyway. If you plan to set up a server of any sort or just access the system remotely, setting a static IP is a good idea. Do note that we’re talking about static private...
technewstoday.com
Microsoft Store Blocked in Windows 11? Here’s How to Fix it
Microsoft Store is used to install Microsoft-certified applications on your system. However, you may encounter the Microsoft Store is blocked error message when attempting to open it in Windows 11. This problem occurs if your policies prevent you from using the Microsoft Store app. Typically, a domain administrator will implement...
technewstoday.com
Where is Steam Screenshot Folder Located
It could be a photo of a hard-fought victory, incredible feats, or bugs to report. Taking screenshots of your game is one of the most popular features of Steam, and some users may have thousands of them. While taking screenshots in Steam is as easy as pressing the F12 button,...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Files on iCloud
The free plan on iCloud only gives you 5 GB of storage, which is usually not enough to store all your data. You can upgrade the iCloud storage with a premium subscription plan anytime. But, if you want to maintain the free storage plan, the best option is to delete files or backups you don’t need regularly.
technewstoday.com
How to Clean Install/Reinstall Windows 10
Clean installing Windows 10 is a great idea to reformat your computer if you no longer need your previous files or want to sell it to someone else. You can also clean install your system if you encounter serious system issues or want to boost your computer’s performance. Doing...
technewstoday.com
How to Take Scrolling Screenshot in Windows
Scrolling screenshots are an efficient way to capture information that exceeds your screen view. This way, you can avoid the hassle of taking multiple screenshots. While Windows doesn’t currently offer the built-in feature for scrolling screenshots, you can capture screenshots on web browsers. In this article, we will be...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Err Proxy Connection Failed Error
The “err_proxy_connection_failed” error on a web browser indicates a proxy setting that is not configured correctly. So, if you are a proxy user, you should know the exact proxy configuration from your service provider and learn how to set up a proxy server properly. Meanwhile, if you are...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Google Chrome Screen Shifts to the Right or Left
You may encounter a screen-shifting bug while using Google Chrome. Sometimes, while hitting the save button from the print menu, the windows can resize and jump to the left or right. Or, at times, the content within the browser can change its alignment. Regardless of whether it’s a Google Docs...
technewstoday.com
Google Chrome Sound Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have sound issues on Chrome, it most likely means either the sound isn’t coming from a particular Chrome tab or it’s disabled all over the Chrome app. In both cases, a misconfigured Chrome setting called “Don’t allow sites to play sound” is the major reason. So, using the correct settings should resolve the problem right away.
Company lets you mail in your old, unwanted clothes for credit to purchase brand new gear
This story was written by Ben Stern and originally appeared on The Cool Down. Americans have a lot of clothes. And while we should celebrate having great senses of style, the fashion choices we make often create a lot of waste — almost 85% of textiles find their way into landfills, with the average American creating close to 80 pounds of textile waste each year.
technewstoday.com
10 Ways to Fix a Chromecast That Keeps Buffering
Buffering can be infuriating to deal with while streaming videos on Chromecast, especially when it occurs frequently. Buffering is when a video is pre-loaded from the internet in parts, which are then played one after another to provide you with seamless video playback. The most common cause for buffering issue...
T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal
The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
A former hoarding technician shares 6 of her favorite cleaning hacks for a spotless home
Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician with Spaulding Decon, shared her go-to tips for cleaning the largest — and grossest — messes.
technewstoday.com
Fix: PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller
While trying to clean install Windows or connect with other devices, the Device Manager might list PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing error with Yellow Exclamation Mark under Other devices. PCI drivers generally come bundled with the chipset drivers, but sometimes, the drivers can go missing or corrupted, or the...
technewstoday.com
How to Pull IPs on Xbox?
The Xbox has a hefty network menu, allowing you to easily see and change your IP address. Seeing someone else’s IP is not as easy, though. We’re guiding you through both processes. In other words, we can teach you to find your IP and change your IP. And before that, we’re teaching you to find the IP address of another player. That way, you’ll be able to find your fellow gamers’ internet service providers and their actual location -not the full address, but their country of residence.
Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022
If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
Engadget
The best gifts for people who work from home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It’s the year...
Comments / 0