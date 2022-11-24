Read full article on original website
Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade
Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
The adidas Forum Low Releases "Home Alone 2" Edition for the Holidays
Is gearing up for the holidays with a special release that pays homage to one of Hollywood’s staple Christmas movies of all-time. Specifically, it honors one of the most iconic holiday film characters from Home Alone 2. As a nod to the holiday season and Kevin’s misfortune in New...
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
The adidas Originals Puffylette "Fake Printed" Pack Celebrates Classic Footwear Models
Introduced as a development on its Adilette slides, the Originals‘ Puffylette slip-on is based around enhanced comfort. Adding to previous releases, the latest “Fake Printed” Pack celebrates the German sportswear brand’s classic footwear models. Featuring the Samba, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, the adidas Originals Puffylette...
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
Byredo Enlists Artist Lilah Gohar for Ceramic Potatoes, Colorful Candlesticks and More Holiday Objects
In time for the holidays, Byredo has tapped artist Laila Gohar to craft a playful collection of gift sets, inspired by a mix of old and new traditions. Inside the range, Gohar and Byredo created a very-realistic, ceramic potato that takes prominence as a central motif. Decorated with a floral illustration, the festive vegetable is transformed into a number of ordinary household objects, including a candleholder, a saltshaker and a container.
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
Ben Ganz and USM Modular Furniture Debut Pastel, NYC-Inspired Objects
Swiss-born designer Ben Ganz has unveiled a special collaboration with USM Modular Furniture and New York-based design imprint PIN–UP HOME, titled USM NYC by Ben Ganz. The three-part collision breeds a limited-edition collection of USM storage objects made by Ganz, marking USM’s first-ever multiple-piece collection made in collaboration with an independent designer. Inside the range, there are six original configurations, each of which draws inspiration from New York’s urban layout.
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Ironstone"
With 2022 coming to an end soon, is already planning on new Dunk Low colorways for the upcoming year. The latest colorway sees the low-top come dressed in a phantom, light iron ore and ironstone color scheme. The offering sees the shoe constructed in a mixture of materials including a suede base and leather overlays. The Swoosh matches the base in grey suede while the overlays are highlighted in white. The shoe’s tongue and lining is constructed in mesh while the rest of the shoe sits on a two-tone rubber outsole in dark brown to round out the design.
Concepts Presents 130-Piece Surreality Collection
For well over a decade, Concepts and Nike SB have cemented themselves as champions of collaboration with their legendary “Lobster” Dunks. As they continue to write history with the introduction of 2022’s “Orange Lobster,” Concepts has prepared an immense 130-piece collection titled Surreality. When discussing the design for the duo’s SB Dunk collaboration this year, Concepts revealed it drew from surrealist art, especially the works of iconic Spanish artist Salvador Dalí who’s lobster-themed works have captivated audiences around the world.
Customers Receiving Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Covered in Mold
This past weekend, Nike‘s SNKRS app saw the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found.” While many fans were excited to receive the take on the classic, some were met with disappointment due to an unusual defect. A small number of...
The adidas Hyperturf Adventure is Readied in a Subtle "Ecru Tint" Colorway
The Hyperturf Adventure is maintaining a steady influx of general releases and is now set to hit retailers in a toned-down “Ecru Tint” colorway. The chunky sneaker receives a muted makeup, featuring faint blush-like underlays that act as its base. Made partially from recycled materials, white leather overlays connect through the laces with a geometrical feel, while wavy tan panels extend into the quarters.
