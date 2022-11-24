ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lisa Berg-Shamhart
2d ago

Oh Elon! You have become a target of the left. They will tell lie after lie to try to discredit you. You are the new enemy. Just ask Trump.

yknot think for a change?
2d ago

Typical liberal media, lying and creating easily debunked conspiracy theories while claiming the conservative media is guilty of such nonsense. Hypocrisy on full display, is it any wonder why average Americans don’t trust either party anymore?

aka
2d ago

I believe Musk before I believe Fried! He’s a failure and now he’s sitting in the Bahamas with millions in that non-extradition country. He duped millions of people out of millions and millions of dollars.

