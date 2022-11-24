Read full article on original website
Lisa Berg-Shamhart
2d ago
Oh Elon! You have become a target of the left. They will tell lie after lie to try to discredit you. You are the new enemy. Just ask Trump.
Reply(21)
54
yknot think for a change?
2d ago
Typical liberal media, lying and creating easily debunked conspiracy theories while claiming the conservative media is guilty of such nonsense. Hypocrisy on full display, is it any wonder why average Americans don’t trust either party anymore?
Reply
35
aka
2d ago
I believe Musk before I believe Fried! He’s a failure and now he’s sitting in the Bahamas with millions in that non-extradition country. He duped millions of people out of millions and millions of dollars.
Reply(5)
27
