Ozark Sports Zone
Lamar dominates Seneca 56-14 in semifinal rematch
As soon as time expired in Seneca’s 36-33 win over Lamar in week four, people were pointing to the potential rematch in the state semifinals. Turns out, the sequel wasn’t quite as exciting. The host Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first nine minutes and earned a dominant...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage aims to return to state championship game
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers host the Francis Howell Vikings on Saturday in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. Carthage is 11-1 heading into the weekend, while the Vikings are a perfect 12-0. With a win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the state championship game for...
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
Kansas Public Radio
Pittsburg State's Football Coach Guides Team Toward Title and Creates a Frenzy
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KNS) – Janet Mayhew counts herself among the Pittsburg State University football fans who found the transition to a new head coach difficult. For 35 consecutive seasons, the team had a head coach who’d also been a former player with the Gorillas. But that changed three years ago, with the hiring of Brian Wright.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
Local fishing team preps for tournament; reacts to cheating
Some local fishermen are gearing up for their next tournament at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell, Mo.
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
Kansas SRO arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt
Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
Man sentenced in overdose case turned murder investigation
A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas, resident for murder in the second degree and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Man wanted for federal, local charges arrested in Parsons
After several weeks of investigating, Parsons authorities find a man wanted for federal and local charges.
