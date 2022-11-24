Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
The Best Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Phoenix
Here is your neighborhood Christmas Lights round-up for Phoenix!. Christmas Eve Luminarias in Moon Valley – 1344 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023, USA. Start from Thunderbird Rd and Coral Gables Drive, and go north on Coral Gables. Follow the lights and the cars!. Moon Valley is a small...
scottsdale.org
Old Town glitters as Scottsdazzle returns
Old Town is again aglow with holiday lights and a festive atmosphere as Scottsdazzle returns for its seventh year. Developed by the City of Scottsdale to bring the community together in a fun and magical way, this year’s calendar of holiday events is chockfull of 30 events – some of which are free and some also new.
KTAR.com
Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa
PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season
Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
citysuntimes.com
Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale will host its 20th anniversary gala
A great deal of excitement and celebration will be felt on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the Valley of the Sun JCC (“The J”) in Scottsdale hosts its 20th anniversary on the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. The gala will include cocktails, dinner, fire performers, contortion bubbles, aerial acts, a celebrity mentalist and an after-party with live music and dancing. Most importantly, there will be an awards reception to honor four incredible individuals for their outstanding commitment and dedication to The J and the greater Phoenix community.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Surprise, AZ
Located less than an hour from Phoenix, Surprise in Maricopa County is a quaint city with small-town vibes and excellent amenities. It's a hub for attractions and activities with many things to see and do that will keep the entire family entertained. Surprise has the right mix of outdoor adventure,...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Two of the people injured were identified to be Phoenix Police officers.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
AZFamily
Search underway for Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico
Family and friends of Phoenix chef found dead in canal searching for answers. There are still very few details about how Jose Jimenez ended up in the canal near 7th and Dunlap Avenues. Family and friends of Jimenez are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Phoenix New Times
Start Your Day Off Right With a Sweet Stack. These 5 Restaurants Make the Best Pancakes in the Valley
They are the ultimate morning treat, whether enjoyed as a stack drizzled with warm syrup or a shorter version served alongside scrambled eggs and crispy bacon. We're referring to pancakes, of course, the comforting breakfast food that never gets old. While there are many places to grab a doughy, buttery...
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
