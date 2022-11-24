ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

High School Football PRO

Phoenix, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Casteel rolls to 6A semifinals with dominant win over Mountain Pointe

Two 8-3 teams went head-to-head in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night when the No. 8 Mountain Pointe Pride visited the No. 1 Casteel Colts. And after a brief sparring session in the first quarter where the teams battled for field possession, Casteel proved why it was the No. 1 seed authoritatively with a 43-6 win.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller

In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach

Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse

Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Jason Beck to be ‘mayor for all’ for Peoria

After defeating former Councilmember Bridget Binsbacher in a contentious race for Peoria’s mayor, Jason Beck is ready to get to work, and he wants to be a mayor for all of Peoria. “I think you’re supposed to be the mayor of everybody,” Beck said. “In fact, I think that...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ

