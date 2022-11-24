Read full article on original website
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Queen Creek High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
U of A and ASU fans celebrate rivalry game on University Boulevard
Fans celebrated before, during, and after the rivalry game at bars on University Boulevard. Some fans say the game is about rivalry while others say it's about unity.
East Valley Tribune
Casteel rolls to 6A semifinals with dominant win over Mountain Pointe
Two 8-3 teams went head-to-head in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night when the No. 8 Mountain Pointe Pride visited the No. 1 Casteel Colts. And after a brief sparring session in the first quarter where the teams battled for field possession, Casteel proved why it was the No. 1 seed authoritatively with a 43-6 win.
allsportstucson.com
Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller
In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arizona State coaching rumors: Former SEC assistant emerges as likely next head coach for Sun Devils
Arizona State is among the college football teams in the midst of a head coaching search and the Sun Devils’ top candidate is former Auburn offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. The report also states that a deal...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
kjzz.org
Tempe holds special meeting over proposed Arizona Coyotes entertainment district
The city of Tempe held a meeting this week detailing plans for a new Arizona Coyotes hockey arena and entertainment district. The City Council is expected to vote on whether to send the proposal to public referendum next week. Team representatives outlined the project’s master plan, including traffic mitigation, land...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
KGUN 9
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business near 12th Street and Maryland
PHOENIX — A Camelback High School teacher and track coach has died after being shot outside a Phoenix business Friday. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting. Police later identified the man as 30-year-old, David Denogean.
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
East Valley Tribune
Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
Valley teacher and coach shot, killed outside business in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teacher and coach with the Phoenix Union High School District was shot and killed outside a restaurant in central Phoenix Friday evening. Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. When officers arrived...
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
peoriatimes.com
Jason Beck to be ‘mayor for all’ for Peoria
After defeating former Councilmember Bridget Binsbacher in a contentious race for Peoria’s mayor, Jason Beck is ready to get to work, and he wants to be a mayor for all of Peoria. “I think you’re supposed to be the mayor of everybody,” Beck said. “In fact, I think that...
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
