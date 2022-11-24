Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 5
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Today was Day 5 of the World Cup, and for Tottenham Hotspur fans it might have been the most anticipated matchup of the first round as Rodrigo Bentancur’s Uruguay played Son Heung-Min’s South Korea in the second match of the day. I didn’t think anything could top that game... until Richarlison told me to hold his beer.
SB Nation
Everton News: Takeover latest, Lampard talks Australia, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf, Newcastle... are Manchester United now next on Saudi Arabia's radar?!
With LIV Golf and Newcastle United FC firmly under Saudi Arabia's wing in 2022, could the kingdom be set for a shock move for Premier League giants Manchester United or Liverpool now that both clubs are seeking outside investment?!. What about Cristiano Ronaldo, too?! (more about that at the bottom...
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
Yardbarker
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target is now open to leaving current club
Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid as it seems the Portuguese forward is now open to leaving the club. Felix was wanted by Manchester United in the summer, while Chelsea have also looked at him, according to Romano, though it seems getting a deal done for the 23-year-old will not be easy or cheap.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation
Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.
SB Nation
Official: Trevoh Chalobah signs new six-year contract with Chelsea!
A bit of surprise but certainly very welcome contract news this morning, with Trevoh Chalobah committing to a new long-term contract with Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender, who first joined Chelsea at the age of nine, has signed on for the next six years, through 2028, with a club-option for an additional year, though 2029!
Yardbarker
Manchester United star on the radar of Real Madrid despite only signing in the summer
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is on the radar of Real Madrid despite only moving to Old Trafford in the summer. Martinez signed for Manchester United from Dutch club Ajax during the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag raided his former club to bring in a defender who he trusts, and the Argentine has had an impressive start to life at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Chelsea to play friendly match against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi next month
The football fever is on with a World Cup already filled with surprises, but not always completely filled in terms of attendance at the Qatari stadiums. Nevertheless interest in the sport seems to have no limits, especially with countries in the Arabian Peninsula and its vicinities getting directly involved in European football.
SB Nation
Liverpool is “Home” Now for Joe Gomez
When Joe Gomez made the move from Charlton Athletic to Liverpool in 2015 he was just 17 years old and had spent his entire life growing up in London and at the club where he broke through to the first team after training with them since he was ten years old.
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: We chat to the MCWFC OSC to get the lowdown on the Citizens
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking to us! Manchester City Women currently find themselves fourth in the Women’s Super League. How would you rate City’s performance so far in the league?. Dave: Most fans went into this season thinking it could be one of transition. There were a lot...
Yardbarker
10-goal Newcastle target has his heart set on joining Premier League rivals
Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players in recent months and Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly on their transfer radar. However, a report from Give Me Sport claims that the player has his heart set on joining Premier League rivals Arsenal instead. Journalist Ben Jacobs told...
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread Day Six
We’ve made it through the first round of matches at the World Cup, and while there’s still two rounds to go, it’s time for a spicy matchup between the two countries who dominate our readership. Three other matches will take place, but let’s be honest: Our focus is on USA vs. England.
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
SB Nation
AC Milan interested in unavailable Chelsea striker Armando Broja — report
Armando Broja has not really had too many proper chances to shine under either Chelsea manager so far this season, and according to the Evening Standard, AC Milan thus believe there could be an opportunity to prise the 21-year-old striker away from Stamford Bridge — even though he signed a six-year contract extension not six months ago.
SB Nation
Beard Discusses “Frustrating” Draw Against Reading
Liverpool FC Women dropped points late Thursday against struggling Reading, who came from behind to equalize in stoppage time. The Reds had gone up early, but had to come from behind in the second half to go into second half stoppage time 3-2 up. Conceding so late was “frustrating” for manager Matt Beard, who believed his team “should have been out of sight.”
