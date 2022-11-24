ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football rumours: Manchester United could be bought by Amazon or Meta

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRIO9_0jMBGj3000

What the papers say

Interest and speculation is mounting over who will become the new owners of Manchester United, with The Times reporting that tech and social media giants Amazon and Meta could be interested.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for United. The billionaire declared his interest in doing so in the summer when rumours surfaced, and a source has told the paper that will now come to fruition. The paper also writes that the Glazers are looking for a price “comfortable in excess of £5billion”.

The Financial Times adds that David Beckham is “open” to holding talks with potential bidders for United amid speculation about potential consortiums to buy the club.

And Cristiano Ronaldo, just released from Old Trafford, is reportedly unlikely to be swept up by Chelsea as a free agent, according to The Sun. The club was previously linked with the superstar 37-year-old.

The Mail adds that United have not yet decided if they will replace the forward permanently in January or hold off until the summer, instead use a short-term loan for the rest of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Konrad Laimer: German tabloid Bild reports Chelsea and Liverpool are set to miss out on their target as the 25-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder wants to join Bayern Munich.

Charles de Ketelaere: TeamTalk writes Leeds have contacted AC Milan over the status of the 21-year-old striker.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Glazers must ‘engage with the fans’ over possible Man Utd sale – Gary Neville

Gary Neville has urged the Glazer family to ensure a “more pleasant exit” if they sell Manchester United by engaging with fans over potential new owners. United’s American owners, who bought United in a controversial £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005, announced earlier this week they were “exploring strategic alternatives”, which include a possible sale.
newschain

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team. Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of FIFA’s Technical Study Group in...
newschain

Bournemouth set to appoint Gary O’Neil as permanent boss – reports

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil has agreed a deal to become the club’s permanent manager, according to reports. Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder O’Neil, 49, was placed in temporary charge when Scott Parker was sacked in August. American businessman Bill Foley is on the verge of completing...
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana. Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first man to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits recent Rangers results were ‘unacceptable’

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he “faced unique challenges and some very difficult circumstances to operate in” in his first response to his sacking by Rangers. Van Bronckhorst, 47, who replaced Steven Gerrard a year ago, was dismissed by the Glasgow giants on Monday after a poor run of results.
newschain

Ben Davies says England would be weaker if Harry Kane is rested for Wales clash

Ben Davies has suggested England will be weaker without Harry Kane amid talk that Gareth Southgate should rest his skipper for Tuesday’s World Cup clash with Wales. Former England captains Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have both urged Southgate to rest Kane with qualification for the knockout stages in Qatar all but guaranteed.
newschain

France coach Didier Deschamps hails matchwinner Kylian Mbappe

Didier Deschamps hailed “steam train” Kylian Mbappe as France reached the knockout stages of the World Cup. Mbappe scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Denmark as the 23-year-old became the second player after Brazil great Pele to score seven or more World Cup goals before their 25th birthday.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn

England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged. In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Danny Webb dreaming of another Premier League draw for Chesterfield in FA Cup

Assistant manager Danny Webb said Chesterfield want another swing at a Premier League goliath after a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon put them into the draw for the third round. Goals in each half from Armando Dobra and Jeff King saw the Spireites into the third round for the second season running, the first time they’ve done that since 1969.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Keysher Fuller goal earns Costa Rica shock late win over Japan at World Cup

Costa Rica produced another World Cup upset as Keysher Fuller scored the only goal to sink Group E rivals Japan 1-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Defender Fuller fired a late winner with Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the 81st minute to throw the group wide open and bring Japan crashing back down to earth after their stunning opening win against Germany.
newschain

Grangeclare West looks smart on jumping bow at Navan

Grangeclare West looks another hot prospect for Willie Mullins and owners Cheveley Park following an impressive display on hurdling debut at Navan. Not seen for 547 days since recording a facile nine-length success in a Punchestown bumper, the £430,000 purchase from the pointing field was equally as destructive when jumping obstacles under rules for the first time.
newschain

Joe Allen defends Wales’ star pair Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey amid criticism

Joe Allen has defended Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey amid criticism that Wales’ star pair have failed to deliver at the World Cup. Skipper Bale and Ramsey have led Wales’ so-called ‘Golden Generation’ to dizzy heights over the past decade. Wales have reached a first World...
newschain

Neighbours mourning loss of boys, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart

Neighbours are mourning the loss of two 16-year-old boys who were fatally stabbed just a mile apart in south-east London. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. Police investigating the stabbings are working to establish...
newschain

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued efforts to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday. With persistent snow blanketing the capital, Kyiv, analysts predict that wintry weather – bringing with it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy