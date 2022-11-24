ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Shanghai Disneyland Sets Latest Reopening Plan

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIYP1_0jMBGedN00

After several closures and reopenings throughout the pandemic, Shanghai Disneyland is again set to resume operations, on Friday November 25. The Shanghai Disney Resort said it would continue to operate with limited daily capacity and implement “enhanced health and safety measures.”

The park most recently was abruptly shuttered in late October to comply with China ’s controversial zero- Covid policy, leaving all visitors trapped inside for hours until they could show a negative test for the virus.

Today, the resort said the park will open at 8:30 AM local time on Friday with the Toy Story Hotel also resuming operations. Other parts of the resort had come back online last week including Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

Select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be immediately available or will operate at reduced capacity.

Guests are still required to “strictly follow the pandemic control measures.” This includes proof of a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours, temperature checks, a green Shanghai Health QR Code, masks and social distancing.

The news comes as China has eased somewhat its control policies including reducing quarantine time, but continues to try to contain Covid outbreaks. Per the South China Morning Post , infections hit a new high today of 31,444 exceeding an April peak of over 29,000 nationwide at a time when Shanghai was under hard lockdown.

The Shanghai Disney Resort initially ceased operations due to Covid in January 2020 and reopened in May that year. Then, in November 2021, 34,000 visitors were locked inside after one woman who had been at the park the day prior either later tested positive or came into contact with someone who had it. The facility reopened two days later after everyone had tested negative.

The next closure was in March this year which lasted until late June when Shanghai ended its strict lockdown.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans

Irena Cara was considered a trailblazer in her career. Best known for her work in “Fame” and “Flashdance,” she was a veteran of Broadway, TV, music and film, and an inspiration to generations who saw a bit of themselves in her performances and aspired to greater things. Some reactions to news of her death: More from DeadlineFreddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Dies: 'Flashdance' Oscar-Winner & Star Of 'Fame' Was 63Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
TheStreet

Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy