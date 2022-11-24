Read full article on original website
Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles
BUCHAREST (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia’s weeks-long assault on Ukraine’s power grid, saying as NATO scrambled Wednesday to scrape up replacement electrical gear that Russia had turned its war machine to strikes aiming to “turn off the heat…so that civilians suffer.”
Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s economic rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and...
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country’s official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in...
People in the UK: have you given up your Christian faith?
Christianity is now a minority religion in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. We’d like to hear from Britons who no longer identify with their Christian faith. We’re interested to hear what has brought this change about in people, and whether their families have also given up their Christian faith.
Iran's World Cup team could be in danger of 'retribution' upon returning home after losing to USA, says former CIA officer
"Given what we've seen from the Iranian regime, they've shown themselves to be brutal," Mike Baker told The New York Post.
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — John Herdman wants to remain as Canada’s coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer’s top tournament. “Eleven years of work in this country and I’ve been pioneering for a long period of...
Lufthansa Agrees to Give $20K to Jewish Passengers Blocked From Flight
Lufthansa has agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to dozens of Jewish passengers who were denied boarding on a May 2022 flight. Discount travel site Dan’s Deals, which first reported on the incident, reports that the estimated settlement amount for the airline is approximately $2.6 million, with $21,000 to be given to more than 100 passengers affected. The incident occurred on May 4, when a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a flight to Budapest from Frankfurt, ostensibly due to mask compliance issues. Some passengers blocked from the flight later said they were not part of the group that had refused to don masks, and the airline issued an apology, saying it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight.” Lufthansa has not disclosed details about the settlement reached with the passengers but confirmed the agreement in a statement quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency: “Although we are not commenting on the details, we can confirm that Lufthansa endeavors to settle the claims with all of the passengers denied boarding on May 4th, 2022.”Read it at Jewish Telegraphic Agency
Ethiopia offers no date for end to blackout in Tigray region
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — There is “no timeline” for restoring internet access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, a senior government official said Tuesday. The restoration of Tigray’s internet service will be carried alongside the resumption of its phone and electricity services, though no date has been set for those goals, Ethiopia’s Minister for Innovation and Technology Belete Molla said.
Jiang Zemin obituary
Jiang Zemin, who has died aged 96, was put in charge of the Chinese Communist party as its general secretary in May 1989 amid the turmoil of Tiananmen Square, in a move that destroyed any chance of a peaceful outcome to the protests. By siding with the conservative forces who bloodily suppressed the students’ call for democracy and reform, Jiang secured his succession to the presidency four years later.
Denmark: Nigerian pirate found guilty but not imprisoned
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 31-year-old Nigerian man who was seriously injured during a gunfight last year with Danish troops on an anti-piracy mission off West Africa was Monday found guilty of endangering others by a Danish court. However, the court ruled that the man, had his leg amputated,...
