Ukraine’s ‘Invincibility’ centers offer refuge, resilience
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Retired Ukrainian construction worker Borys Markovnikov is on the move again: This time, just a few steps from his home in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, to seek shelter and warmth at a “Point of Invincibility” — a government-built help station that serves food, drinks, warmth and ultimately, resilience, in the face of Russia’s military onslaught.
Museums’ daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain
MADRID (AP) — Against a backdrop of Russian bombardments, border closures and a nail-biting 3,500-kilometer (2,150-mile) truck journey across Europe, Spain’s Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with the National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of 20th century Ukrainian avant-garde artworks to Madrid for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country.
Israel’s Likud signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultranationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, a sign of the prospective government’s hardline makeup. Netanyahu’s Likud party announced Sunday that the agreement names Noam...
UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry
LONDON (AP) — The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill,...
People in the UK: have you given up your Christian faith?
Christianity is now a minority religion in England and Wales, according to the 2021 census. We’d like to hear from Britons who no longer identify with their Christian faith. We’re interested to hear what has brought this change about in people, and whether their families have also given up their Christian faith.
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — John Herdman wants to remain as Canada’s coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer’s top tournament. “Eleven years of work in this country and I’ve been pioneering for a long period of...
Iran's World Cup team could be in danger of 'retribution' upon returning home after losing to USA, says former CIA officer
"Given what we've seen from the Iranian regime, they've shown themselves to be brutal," Mike Baker told The New York Post.
French lawmakers vote to condemn Iranian protest crackdown
PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday condemned Iran’s crackdown on anti-government demonstrators and called on European governments to put more pressure on Iran to investigate the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran. Legislators in France’s National Assembly unanimously approved...
Lufthansa Agrees to Give $20K to Jewish Passengers Blocked From Flight
Lufthansa has agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to dozens of Jewish passengers who were denied boarding on a May 2022 flight. Discount travel site Dan’s Deals, which first reported on the incident, reports that the estimated settlement amount for the airline is approximately $2.6 million, with $21,000 to be given to more than 100 passengers affected. The incident occurred on May 4, when a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a flight to Budapest from Frankfurt, ostensibly due to mask compliance issues. Some passengers blocked from the flight later said they were not part of the group that had refused to don masks, and the airline issued an apology, saying it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight.” Lufthansa has not disclosed details about the settlement reached with the passengers but confirmed the agreement in a statement quoted by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency: “Although we are not commenting on the details, we can confirm that Lufthansa endeavors to settle the claims with all of the passengers denied boarding on May 4th, 2022.”Read it at Jewish Telegraphic Agency
Jiang Zemin obituary
Jiang Zemin, who has died aged 96, was put in charge of the Chinese Communist party as its general secretary in May 1989 amid the turmoil of Tiananmen Square, in a move that destroyed any chance of a peaceful outcome to the protests. By siding with the conservative forces who bloodily suppressed the students’ call for democracy and reform, Jiang secured his succession to the presidency four years later.
