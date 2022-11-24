Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: McCarthy and McConnell weigh in on Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Mar-a-Lago meeting
Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.On Tuesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the meeting and said that it may have ruined Donald Trump’s chances in 2024.“Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”House Republican Leader took a weaker stance – condemning Mr Fuentes but refusing to condemn Mr...
Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
Former President Trump’s campaign is increasing its vetting protocols following his widely criticized dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told The Associated Press. A senior campaign official will be present with Trump at all times, one of the sources said. Fuentes attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said a number of students were wounded in the attack. Samangan province has a majority population of ethnic Uzbeks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.
EU calls for special court to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday setting up a court that would spend frozen Russian assets to pay for damages done during the country's invasion.
Trump finally gives an inch as top Senate Republicans rip him for dinner with 2 antisemites
The uproar over Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes has now reached the Republican Senate leadership, along with the Jewish community.
Palace Aide Resigns Over ‘Unacceptable’ Comments to Black British Charity Boss
Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that a member of its household had resigned after making “unacceptable and regrettable comments” at a reception thrown by Camilla, Queen Consort, to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.The palace’s announcement came after Black British charity director Ngozi Fulani posted details of a shocking exchange that took place at the reception on Tuesday.Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq— Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
USA’s Antonee Robinson wins praise for comforting Iran players at World Cup
Much was made of the geopolitics surrounding USA’s World Cup match with Iran on Tuesday, but the animosity between the two countries’ governments was not reflected on the pitch. After the Americans sealed a tense 1-0 victory to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar, the USA full-back...
