OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO