One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Slain security guard’s widow reflects year after killing in Oakland
By Henry Lee Published November 23, 2022 5:57PM OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received. "It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita. Her husband, Kevin Nishita, The post Slain security guard’s widow reflects year after killing in Oakland appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Biting 2 Victims Inside SF Home: Police
San Francisco police are investigating a bizarre incident that occurred inside a home Saturday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways. According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding. SFPD's investigation later...
NBC Bay Area
Muni Bus Hijacking: Video Captures Stolen Bus Sideswiping Cars in SF
A video shows a new angle to the alarming Muni bus hijacking in San Francisco Friday night. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday showed the bus...
Oakland North
Dozens gather at Lake Merritt to honor those killed at queer club in Colorado
About three dozen people gathered at the Lake Merritt amphitheater on a chilly Friday night to remember the five people who were killed last weekend in a mass shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs. During the three-hour vigil, people, mostly wearing black, listened to music — some hugging,...
One person dead in Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
Suspect hijacks city bus in San Francisco, smashes into cars, video shows
A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking an articulated city bus in San Francisco on Friday night.
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District. According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location...
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
NBC Bay Area
Missing Fremont Man With Special Needs Found Safe
A Fremont family is back together and feeling extra thankful after police say a young man with special needs went missing for more than 12 hours. Police said the man, later identified as 20-year-old Eleandri Palisoc, was found 40 miles away in Pinole and reunited with his family right in time for Thanksgiving.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
KTVU FOX 2
Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense
DUBLIN, Calif. - A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police. The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.
3 generations work together to help feed East Bay neighbors in need
OAKLAND -- Despite all the fresh produce it hands out, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is one place where the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There are several pairs of family members working at the facility, but just recently the food bank got the distinction of employing three generations of the same family. It all started with Miriam Juarez. She began working at the food bank 23 years ago and is now part of the HelpReach team that mans the phones, directing hungry callers to places around the county where they can find an open food pantry....
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
Suspect who stabbed victim at Nation’s Burger in El Cerrito still at large
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers earlier this month, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Tuesday in a Nixle alert. The victim was stabbed multiple times, taken to the hospital and released, KRON4 reported. The suspect is described as a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
Coast Guard responds to boat rescue on Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
