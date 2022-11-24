Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father
WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Tells Boston Crowd He’s ‘Better Than John Cena’
For the past few months, WWE has seemingly been teasing an eventual clash between John Cena and Austin Theory. The match was rumoured for this year’s SummerSlam event in Nashville, which didn’t end up happening. However, with Cena reportedly expected for next year’s WrestleMania event, fans have speculated...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
Becky Lynch Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Moments Before SmackDown Return
The WWE women’s division received a major boost on last night’s episode of SmackDown, when Becky Lynch made her return. Becky returned as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Becky’s return kicked off the...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Praises Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat After Return Match
An AEW star has high praise for the return match of Ricky Steamboat at WrestleCade, after Steamboat had been away from in-ring action for over a decade. After participating in the match featuring the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat, an AEW star has shared glowing praise.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Breaks Silence After Betrayal & Heel Turn
Pres10 Vance (10) has now addressed his heel turn on the November 25 edition of AEW Rampage. During the show, Vance turned his back on the Dark Order, costing John Silver and Alex Reynold their match against La Faccion Ingobernable, before removing Evil Uno’s mask. Vance dropped the mask...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Kept Other Departments Happy At The Expense Of Themselves
It’s no secret that working in WWE is far from easy, due to the company having so many departments to maintain. WWE star Finn Balor has recently found new momentum as a member of the Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor recently spoke with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hints At Another Released Star Returning?
During tonight’s inaugural main roster display of a Women’s WarGames match, a bit of a history lesson from commentary and a return tease?. With Michael Cole on commentary serving as somewhat of an expanded professional wrestling historian since the retirement of Vince McMahon, you can add some more previously unthought of references to the list!
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Appears At Survivor Series
With WWE’s premium live event Survivor Series WarGames kicking off at the top of the hour, there has already been a surprise from NXT. An NXT name has appeared on the main roster at Survivor Series WarGames. Serving as ring announcer for the opening WarGames match between Team Bianca...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns As Producer At Survivor Series WarGames
A former WWE star has returned to work as a producer at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage producer from 2020 to 2022 before being granted his release in February. Kendrick worked primarily for NXT and 205 Live...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Spots You Need To See From Women’s WarGames Match At Survivor Series
It was all out War in the opening match of Survivor Series WarGames as the Women’s edition of the titular showdown kicked off the night. The team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch took home the victory after Bianca neutralized Bayley with a KOD into the cage.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Recruits Recent Celebrity WWE Signee to Damage CTRL?
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared praise for an up and coming WWE star on her social media accounts after Survivor Series WarGames. Taking time to share a snap with recent signee Gabi Butler, McMahon wrote:. “It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Wishes CM Punk & The Elite Situation ‘Didn’t Happen’
An AEW star wishes CM Punk and The Elite situation didn’t happen. At AEW All Out, CM Punk went on a verbal tirade on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the post media scrum. Following his comments, Punk reportedly got into a backstage brawl...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Incident Causes Major WWE Star To Miss Planned Appearance
UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE held a post-show press conference after the Survivor Series WarGames event last Saturday. The conference saw appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Had To Put YouTube Series On Hiatus Due To Third Party Edict
A top WWE star has revealed they had to put their YouTube series on hiatus due to WWE’s third party edict. In October, Sheamus uploaded a new edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts for the first time since December 2020. The series has been on hiatus since then, but it...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Teases Major Heel Turn At Survivor Series?
Has WWE teased a major upcoming heel turn at their premium live event, Survivor Series WarGames tonight (November 26)?. After tonight’s awesome initial outing in the Women’s WarGames match, fans couldn’t help but notice some very specific demeanor. Despite being a part of the winning team at...
Comments / 1