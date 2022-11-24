‘God made it possible’: Fresh Soul to give away 100 free meals on Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash — It takes a village to feed a village, especially on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., Fresh Soul will be giving away 100 meals for free.

“I just want people to know that there’s people that really want to help people and really want to serve,” said Michael Brown, the owner of Fresh Soul. “Because when you can serve without the expectation of receiving anything in return… then you truly understand what it means to serve… we’re just doing God’s work here, that’s all. ”

It’s the fourth year the East Central restaurant has hosted Thanksgiving.

“God put it on my heart… and you know I’m from this neighborhood,” Brown said. “Born and raised in this neighborhood, 63 years, and it’s all about giving back as far as I’m concerned.”

Ribs, fried chicken, potato salad and pie are just some of the things on the menu. Brown has been preparing since last week and explained his favorite part however is something he’s able to accomplish through the help of the community.

“My favorite part is seeing people opening up their meal and seeing what’s also inside,” Brown said.

Each one of the 100 meals will have an envelope with ‘Thank God’ written on it. It includes a gift card.

“Cause God made it possible,” Brown said.

