ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘God made it possible’: Fresh Soul to give away 100 free meals on Thanksgiving

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmBPi_0jMBAx5W00

SPOKANE, Wash — It takes a village to feed a village, especially on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., Fresh Soul will be giving away 100 meals for free.

“I just want people to know that there’s people that really want to help people and really want to serve,” said Michael Brown, the owner of Fresh Soul. “Because when you can serve without the expectation of receiving anything in return… then you truly understand what it means to serve… we’re just doing God’s work here, that’s all. ”

It’s the fourth year the East Central restaurant has hosted Thanksgiving.

“God put it on my heart… and you know I’m from this neighborhood,” Brown said. “Born and raised in this neighborhood, 63 years, and it’s all about giving back as far as I’m concerned.”

Ribs, fried chicken, potato salad and pie are just some of the things on the menu. Brown has been preparing since last week and explained his favorite part however is something he’s able to accomplish through the help of the community.

“My favorite part is seeing people opening up their meal and seeing what’s also inside,” Brown said.

Each one of the 100 meals will have an envelope with ‘Thank God’ written on it. It includes a gift card.

“Cause God made it possible,” Brown said.

RELATED: How to have a productive conversation at Thanksgiving dinner

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Christmas lights reconnect friends after more than a decade

SPOKANE, Wash. – The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years. How this happened is a unique story—one that reminds you just how small the world...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Free Thanksgiving meals in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Food banks, food pantries and faith groups are offering free Thanksgiving meals. Here's a list of free thanksgiving dinners in the Spokane area:. Union Gospel Mission: 1224 E. Trent from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving-style meal open to men, women and children. Service pets are allowed...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Santa Claus is coming to South Hill this December

SPOKANE, Wash. — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town! No, really, he actually is. Santa is making a special visit to South Hill for breakfast and photos at the Southside Community Center. You and your kids can enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Light up the night with ice skating and hot chocolate!

SPOKANE, Wash. – Lace up your skates and watch the tree come alight downtown at the Numerica Skate Ribbon! It’s time for this year’s tree lighting ceremony!. If ice skating is not your thing, not to fear! There will be food trucks, live entertainment, and free hot chocolate courtesy of Starbucks.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Numerica Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is packed with people as the City of Spokane gets ready for the Christmas season. People are getting into the Christmas spirit at the Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration. The celebration started at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon with people of all ages coming together to celebrate the Christmas season near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. The tree...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

34th Bloomsday Road Runners Club Turkey Trot held at Manito Park

SPOKANE, Wash.— From kids to adults, people in the community near Manito Park came together for the 34th Bloomsday Road Runners Club Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving Day. The annual running tradition brought more than 2,000 people together. Despite the freezing weather, runners or walkers joined the trot at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. “I’m grateful that people showed up,” Jackie Van...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

JUTA DEAR: I jumpstarted your car in Super 1 parking lot, months ago. Then I lost your phone #. Please contact me, Ellie, 509-624-9295. xox. THANX: Thank you to the good-looking older woman who gave a ride to my kitty and me as we were on the way to the vet in Mead. I often think of your kindness. Again, thank you.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

You can watch the Apple Cup at the Garland Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you feel like your TV screen isn’t big enough to watch the Apple Cup, you can watch Saturday’s game on the silver screen at the Garland Theater. Admission is free! The Garland Theater recommends you get there early to make sure you get a good seat. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Apple Cup is...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Shook Twins back with Thanksgiving tradition

The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy