The Community School of West Seattle is hosting another pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in two weeks, and you can make an appointment online right now if someone in your family is looking to get vaccinated or boosted. The clinic is set for 11 am-4 pm Saturday, December 10, at the school (9450 22nd SW). If you’re registering someone six months to 4 years old, use this link; for people 5 years old and up, use this link. They promise “all approved vaccines” at the event – free of charge, no insurance required.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO