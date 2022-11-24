Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Tis the season!
With Christmas now four weeks away, it’s time to start spotlighting neighborhood Christmas lights. Thanks to Troy in Gatewood for sending the first photo we’ve received this year – from 41st/Portland. We appreciate your help in being on the lookout for lights – please send location tips and/or photos to westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can feature lights nightly!
Looking for a Seattle Parks restroom that’s not ‘closed until spring’?
That’s the newest Seattle Parks restroom building (aka “comfort station”) in West Seattle, and it’s also one that Parks plans to keep open through the winter. The department is wrapping up its fall/winter closure of most restroom buildings and drinking fountains, but published a citywide list of which outdoor-accessible restrooms it’s planning to keep open. Here’s the West Seattle list:
VIDEO: Christmas Ship ahoy! First West Seattle stop of the season
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Whether seated on shoulders or resting against railings, Christmas Ship fans were bunched up along the Don Armeni Boat Ramp shore tonight for the first 2022 stop of the Argosy Cruises tradition. The ship – known the rest of the year as Spirit of Seattle – stopped off the West Seattle park to serenade the waiting crowd.
UPDATE: Sewage leak closes Lincoln Park beach
3:25 PM: Thanks for sending the tips and photo. A crew is working along the Lincoln Park beachfront trail, with signage warning that the problem involves “raw sewage.” We have inquiries out to try to find out what happened. 4:34 PM: Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Surprise sunset, and wintry week ahead
You’d have to call tonight’s colorful sunset something of a surprise. Less than an hour earlier, the all-day rain was still falling (two-thirds of an inch in the official Sea-Tac Airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service. Then suddenly – it stopped, and a gap appared between the clouds and the Olympics, soon allowing the sunset color through. Even if you had just a peek view, it was a sight to see:
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bus-stop light in the street at 35th/Thistle
The Community School of West Seattle is hosting another pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in two weeks, and you can make an appointment online right now if someone in your family is looking to get vaccinated or boosted. The clinic is set for 11 am-4 pm Saturday, December 10, at the school (9450 22nd SW). If you’re registering someone six months to 4 years old, use this link; for people 5 years old and up, use this link. They promise “all approved vaccines” at the event – free of charge, no insurance required.
Date set for next West Seattle High School 50th-anniversary reunion
West Seattle High School Class of 1973, your 50th-anniversary reunion is set – and you have nine months to prepare. Here’s the announcement:. Save the date and share the news! The “Blue and Golden” 50th reunion for the West Seattle High School class of 1973 has been scheduled. Our luncheon reunion will be held at Salty’s on Alki on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM. For full details, visit our class website at WSHS73.org.
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Shopping super-small at C & P Coffee’s craft fair
On this day of emphasis on “shopping small,” here’s one of your chances to buy from individual crafters/artists: Today’s holiday craft fair at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Among those participating are Karen Johnson, whose drawings explore “the biodiversity of our world … to serve as a reminder to us all that the world is full of many wonders, and we should use it wisely”:
CORONAVIRUS: Pop-up vaccination clinic in West Seattle for all ages
The Community School of West Seattle is hosting another pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in two weeks, and you can make an appointment online right now if someone in your family is looking to get vaccinated or boosted. The clinic is set for 11 am-4 pm Saturday, December 10, at the school (9450 22nd SW). If you’re registering someone six months to 4 years old, use this link; for people 5 years old and up, use this link. They promise “all approved vaccines” at the event – free of charge, no insurance required.
UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back
(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Honda
John reports a stolen 1994 black Honda del Sol from behind the 4100 block of California SW. Awaiting plate. SPD incident # is 2022-316305.
