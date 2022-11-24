I woke up at 5 a.m., milking time, the day they laid Vince Willis to rest in the Loyd Cemetery just a mile south of our old farm in Richland County, Wisconsin. My mind was flooded with memories of the growing-up years I shared with Vince and the Willis family. Vince was several years ahead of me, one of the big kids who looked out for all of us little ones at our church in Loyd – umpiring softball games behind the building and breaking up squabbles. His mom and his aunt, both of whom passed just a few months ago, were my Sunday school teachers. Vince’s dad, Leck, was one of the men who, along with my dad, Leonard, went out every fall to saw wood for the church furnace. Vince’s grandparents, Buford and Gertie Frye, operated the store in Loyd.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO