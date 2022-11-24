ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westby, WI

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I woke up at 5 a.m., milking time, the day they laid Vince Willis to rest in the Loyd Cemetery just a mile south of our old farm in Richland County, Wisconsin. My mind was flooded with memories of the growing-up years I shared with Vince and the Willis family. Vince was several years ahead of me, one of the big kids who looked out for all of us little ones at our church in Loyd – umpiring softball games behind the building and breaking up squabbles. His mom and his aunt, both of whom passed just a few months ago, were my Sunday school teachers. Vince’s dad, Leck, was one of the men who, along with my dad, Leonard, went out every fall to saw wood for the church furnace. Vince’s grandparents, Buford and Gertie Frye, operated the store in Loyd.
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt opens for eighth holiday season

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Christmas has arrived in Sparta. On Friday, the Kriskindlmarkt opened up for the season. The outdoor, European-style market has been spreading holiday cheer for eight years. There, you can find beer, gluhwein, live music and plenty of other attractions. New this year: Dub’s Sausage Hut. Organizers cut the ribbon on the new addition on Friday. If...
La Crosse area shoppers line up for Black Friday deals

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Plenty of people got up before daybreak to take advantage of Black Friday deals– but this year, the search for bargains looked a little different. Before the sun was up, the lines stretched outside the doors of plenty of stores in the area, including Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Target and JCPenney’s. “If there were sales at...
Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks

ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
Man arrested for attempted homicide, after 58-year-old found stabbed in Tomah

One arrested after an alleged stabbing in Tomah early on Thanksgiving. According to Tomah police, they were dispatched to the 700 block of Lisa Square around 1:30 a.m., where they found a 58-year-old “semiconcious,” who had suffered a “significant stab/puncture wound to his upper torso.”. After what...
