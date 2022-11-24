ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one which organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It also comes as the U.S. faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Sporting News

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

There is still all to play for in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the chasing pack settles in behind favorites Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was handed the toughest of opening assignments to kick off the tournament, seeing his side beaten 2-0 by the South American powerhouse and admitting afterwards that it had been hard to live with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Co.
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
NBC Sports

Spain vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Germany will already be in desperation mode when they face Spain in the most anticipated fixture of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Sunday. After blowing their 1-0 lead with only 15 minutes remaining, Germany went on to lose to Japan in their World Cup opener. If Japan beat Costa Rica, who conceded seven goals to Spain on Wednesday, a loss on Sunday would eliminate Germany from the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
TheConversationCanada

World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship

There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
The Independent

What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World CupThe stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick

In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay. This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Sporting News

Spain vs Germany World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group E match at Qatar 2022

The 2010 World Cup winners face the 2014 champions as Spain aim to send Germany packing after just two matches in Qatar. This heavyweight showdown was a mouth-watering prospect even before the tournament began, but Germany's shock defeat to Japan has raised the stakes. Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy