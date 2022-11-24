Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one which organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It also comes as the U.S. faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Sporting News
How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is still all to play for in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the chasing pack settles in behind favorites Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was handed the toughest of opening assignments to kick off the tournament, seeing his side beaten 2-0 by the South American powerhouse and admitting afterwards that it had been hard to live with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Co.
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
Watch Richarlison score outrageous overhead kick for Brazil against Serbia at World Cup as fans all say the same thing
RICHARLISON scored a SENSATIONAL overhead kick for Brazil against Serbia in the World Cup favourites' opening game in Qatar. The Tottenham forward, 25, got off the mark shortly after an hour on Thursday evening, reacting first from a Vinicius Jr shot to lash home the rebound. But 11 minutes later...
NBC Sports
Spain vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Germany will already be in desperation mode when they face Spain in the most anticipated fixture of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Sunday. After blowing their 1-0 lead with only 15 minutes remaining, Germany went on to lose to Japan in their World Cup opener. If Japan beat Costa Rica, who conceded seven goals to Spain on Wednesday, a loss on Sunday would eliminate Germany from the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
Sporting News
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
After a goalless draw with the United States, England are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions failed to reproduce the champagne football witnessed during their 6-2 thumping of Iran first up but moved onto four points despite a frustrating evening in Al Khor.
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Belgium vs. Morocco, Germany vs. Spain, Croatia vs. Canada
Is Germany looking at a must-win game over Spain on Sunday?. One of the best games of the group stage got even more enticing after Germany lost to Japan to open the tournament. And it's entirely plausible that Germany could be eliminated from World Cup contention with a loss to the Spaniards.
World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Sporting News
Croatia vs Canada live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match
Three massive points are at stake when Croatia and Canada meet in a FIFA World Cup Group F match, as both nations seek a victory that would put them in a strong position to advance to the Round of 16 as one of the top two finishers in the group.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup record: Portugal star first man to score in five World Cups with goal at 2022 finals
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score at five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana for Portugal in Qatar. The 37-year-old has scored at every staging of the tournament since making his debut in the 2006 edition in Germany. And he made more personal history...
What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online
Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World CupThe stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay. This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Sporting News
Spain vs Germany World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group E match at Qatar 2022
The 2010 World Cup winners face the 2014 champions as Spain aim to send Germany packing after just two matches in Qatar. This heavyweight showdown was a mouth-watering prospect even before the tournament began, but Germany's shock defeat to Japan has raised the stakes. Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Switzerland will become the latest side to test any fallibilities in 2022 FIFA World Cup favourites Brazil when they lock horns with the early Group G leaders on Monday. Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the game as Switzerland began with victory over Cameroon, extending their winning run in competitive fixtures to four matches.
Sporting News
Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again. When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning.
