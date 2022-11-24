ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

TUPATALK: Anatomy of thanks

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9iNC_0jMB8Gxo00

(This is the second part of my column started Wednesday.)

I’m grateful for some exceptional friends and acquaintances here in Bartlesville, some of those I’ve been in most contact with include Marta and Jim Manning, David and Summer Austin, Joe and Joyce Gilbert, Bob Pomeroy, Nate King and other local members of my church that have provided me great service, Evan Fahrbach, Jay Stumpff and other outstanding people connected now and in the past with the radio station, many, many past and current co-workers, Criss Davis, Randy Davis and just way too many more to single out. The kindnesses shown me have been far more than I deserve and my appreciation goes deep.

I’m grateful for that day in April 1996 when E-E Publisher Joe Edwards called me at my newspaper office in California and offered me a position in Bartlesville. It was a grueling decision — I had loved that community during most my four and a half years there. But, the timing for me to move on was right, even if difficult.

My biggest fear in covering sports in Oklahoma was I knew many people would know much more about intricacies of sports than I did. I figured I could learn something. I’m still in the classroom.

I’m grateful for a sister that opened up her house three weeks every summer for me to come and hang out and basically lie around. I always felt a bit guilty about disrupting her daily schedule, as she lived alone like me and was used to her privacy. I tried my best to be an accommodating house guest.

I treasured those three weeks every year. My year revolved around them. She sacrificed greatly, including buying a new twin bed to put inside my spare bedroom.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served in the U.S. Marines, something I thought as a young man would never come to pass because of my age. But, at 25-and-a-half the door opened for a change and I timidly walked through to enlist. The funny thing was that leading up to that iconic decision, I had contemplated only signing up for the Navy reserves.

The day I went to the little Armed Forces recruiting station in our town, I walked through the rear entrance because the Marine office was in front. But, the Navy, Air Force and Army guys were out of their offices as I walked down the hall. A door at the end of the hall opened into the Marines’ office. I had thought to myself I could never be a Marine. I had thought I didn’t have the right stuff to be one of the few. I felt Marines were superior beings. But, by using a soft-sell approach, the Marine recruiter reeled me in. Actually, as I said, I think I was ready for a change; I had always felt I needed to more than just pledge allegiance — and it finally came together.

I’m grateful for my church service in Italy and the Italian people, I’m grateful for my Uncle Markie, a special needs individual who taught me more about determination and personal development then I learned in college. I’m grateful for my college degree. I’m grateful for my relatives in Utah and in Texas.

I’m grateful for the doctors that operated on my knees, including my several weeks spent in an Italian hospital in Turin.

I’m grateful that on Thursday, our nation is at relative peace, that most of us — hopefully everyone — will have good food to eat and good parades and football games to watch and be surrounded by family — if not physically, than in memory.

I’m grateful for those who in the distant past sacrificed , and who are sacrificing now — not only militarily but in every way to improve our culture, to expand our comforts, to help us become a prosperous nation and to open doors of opportunities.

Thanks to all.

Comments / 2

Related
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don’t

Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — With inflation setting food costs at an all-time excessive, a $14.2 million grant is making it doable for Hunger Free Oklahoma to increase a program that’s helping put contemporary, wholesome food on dinner tables throughout the state. The news comes as an enormous reduction for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
southwestledger.news

Canoo plans EV plant in OKC, battery module plant in Pryor

Oklahoma City is getting a new car plant years after General Motors shut down its manufacturing facility on the southeastern side of town. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to construct a plant that is strategically located with easy access to roads and rail. Employment will reach more than 500 workers, and Canoo said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves

Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland

Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County on Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Vinita woman dies in car crash

KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed. Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported. The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. Kenneth Turner, 62, of...
VINITA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy