TUPATALK: Anatomy of thanks

(This is the second part of my column started Wednesday.)

I’m grateful for some exceptional friends and acquaintances here in Bartlesville, some of those I’ve been in most contact with include Marta and Jim Manning, David and Summer Austin, Joe and Joyce Gilbert, Bob Pomeroy, Nate King and other local members of my church that have provided me great service, Evan Fahrbach, Jay Stumpff and other outstanding people connected now and in the past with the radio station, many, many past and current co-workers, Criss Davis, Randy Davis and just way too many more to single out. The kindnesses shown me have been far more than I deserve and my appreciation goes deep.

I’m grateful for that day in April 1996 when E-E Publisher Joe Edwards called me at my newspaper office in California and offered me a position in Bartlesville. It was a grueling decision — I had loved that community during most my four and a half years there. But, the timing for me to move on was right, even if difficult.

My biggest fear in covering sports in Oklahoma was I knew many people would know much more about intricacies of sports than I did. I figured I could learn something. I’m still in the classroom.

I’m grateful for a sister that opened up her house three weeks every summer for me to come and hang out and basically lie around. I always felt a bit guilty about disrupting her daily schedule, as she lived alone like me and was used to her privacy. I tried my best to be an accommodating house guest.

I treasured those three weeks every year. My year revolved around them. She sacrificed greatly, including buying a new twin bed to put inside my spare bedroom.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served in the U.S. Marines, something I thought as a young man would never come to pass because of my age. But, at 25-and-a-half the door opened for a change and I timidly walked through to enlist. The funny thing was that leading up to that iconic decision, I had contemplated only signing up for the Navy reserves.

The day I went to the little Armed Forces recruiting station in our town, I walked through the rear entrance because the Marine office was in front. But, the Navy, Air Force and Army guys were out of their offices as I walked down the hall. A door at the end of the hall opened into the Marines’ office. I had thought to myself I could never be a Marine. I had thought I didn’t have the right stuff to be one of the few. I felt Marines were superior beings. But, by using a soft-sell approach, the Marine recruiter reeled me in. Actually, as I said, I think I was ready for a change; I had always felt I needed to more than just pledge allegiance — and it finally came together.

I’m grateful for my church service in Italy and the Italian people, I’m grateful for my Uncle Markie, a special needs individual who taught me more about determination and personal development then I learned in college. I’m grateful for my college degree. I’m grateful for my relatives in Utah and in Texas.

I’m grateful for the doctors that operated on my knees, including my several weeks spent in an Italian hospital in Turin.

I’m grateful that on Thursday, our nation is at relative peace, that most of us — hopefully everyone — will have good food to eat and good parades and football games to watch and be surrounded by family — if not physically, than in memory.

I’m grateful for those who in the distant past sacrificed , and who are sacrificing now — not only militarily but in every way to improve our culture, to expand our comforts, to help us become a prosperous nation and to open doors of opportunities.

Thanks to all.