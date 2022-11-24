ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Fallon Can't Get Enough Of This Joe Biden Optical Illusion

By Lee Moran
 3 days ago

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday ribbed Joe Biden over a picture of the president “that makes his jacket looks like his legs.”

“It’s the best Biden optical illusion since he and Jill looked like giants next to the Carters,” the “Tonight Show” host joked about the image that went viral online this week.

Fallon also riffed on Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s “erection” goof on Fox News and Elon Musk’s reported pause on his firing spree at Twitter.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

