Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com

‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why

The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
cryptoglobe.com

How Much Shiba Has Been Burned? A Look at $SHIB token Burn Schedule

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular digital currency born as the memecoin rival of Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s beloved dog-themed currency. The SHIB token had a rather chaotic bullish rally in 2021 as fear of missing out (FOMO) invaded users into buying a currency that was reaching unbelievable heights. In October of that year, SHIB reached a peak price of $0.00002913, or a 43.8 million percent increase. You read that right, a 43.8 million percent price jump since its creation in August 2020.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
NEWSBTC

Can Big Eyes Coin Compete with Shiba Inu and Enjin Coin in The Crypto Market?

Several new projects are preparing to launch in the cryptocurrency market. Among them, Big Eyes Coin(BIG) is one project to keep an eye on. Market sentiments for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project appear bullish as it continues its pre-sale. The project will leverage the meme coin concept and possess DeFi and NFT features. However, does the project have what it takes to compete with other big players in the sectors it aims to build on? Let’s find out.
Mother Jones

They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Reclaims Demand Zone Of $1,200 – Here Are Levels To Watch

ETH price reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the price aims to trend higher. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. ETH price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframe as it eyes a recapture of...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible

DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...

