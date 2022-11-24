Read full article on original website
Atascadero Greyhounds win CIF division championship
Team will learn over the weekend who they will play in regional championship. – The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 Friday night to win the CIF Championship in Division V. The game was a rematch of a game in Santa Maria on Oct. 28, when the Panthers beat the...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women's game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed
The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU...
nbcrightnow.com
Aided by three ex-EWU players, Shantay Legans' rebuild at Portland now includes marquee upset of Villanova
PORTLAND – The quartet of Shantay Legans, Tyler Robertson, Jack Perry and Mike Meadows had been on the cusp of a moment like this before. Twice, actually. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, their 14th-seeded Eastern Washington team took third-seeded Kansas to the brink, leading by eight points at halftime in an eventual 94-83 Jayhawks win. In Thursday’s Phil Knight Invitational opener, Legans, Robertson, Perry and Meadows watched a familiar scene unfold for Portland against the top team in college basketball. The Pilots seized momentum from North Carolina in the second half, led the Tar Heels with 4:39 remaining and gave the national runners-up about all they could handle before coming up short, 89-81.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho qualifies for FCS playoffs for first time since returning to division in 2017
Playing football after Thanksgiving has been a foreign experience for the Idaho Vandals. Since returning to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2017, the Vandals posted records of 4-8, 4-7, 5-7, 2-4 and 4-7 before this year’s 7-4 turnaround. The resurgence was good enough to get them into the first...
247Sports
Washington State Cougars throw social media jab at Washington, saying Huskies are 'all bark, no bite'
As the Apple Cup draws closer, the Washington State Cougars sent a jab towards Washington, tweeting the caption “all bark, no bite” along with a video that features quarterback Cameron Ward, wide receiver Renard Bell and linebacker Travion Brown walking dogs, one of which is a Husky. Washington will look to not only silence the noise against Washington State, but take back the Apple Cup trophy and get revenge after last season’s lopsided loss to Wazzu.
SportsGrid
Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 2-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.7 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points under the line for those games. In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington...
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students
Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
nbcrightnow.com
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
