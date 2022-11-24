Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
More Southern California Rain: The Next Pattern moves Into West Coast By End Month into First half of DecemberSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
sfstandard.com
Serra Runs to Section Title, Earns Top Northern California Slot
Despite all of the complicated and innovative ways the Serra Padres have employed to beat teams, it was an old method that did the trick on Friday night. A quick blast from the past with the old double wing offense put Danny Niu in position for a go-ahead 61-yard touchdown run, providing the impetus for the Padres to finally pull away from the Mitty Monarchs as they went on to a 41-14 win in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Division I Championship Game.
mymotherlode.com
Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line
Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
Delano, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
csufresno.edu
Shutout performance shows Bulldogs’ desire for Mountain West title
In Fresno State’s final home game of the season, the ‘Dogs sent a message to their Mountain West (MW) Conference title game opponent, Boise State, in their 30-0 shutout win against the University of Wyoming. One week prior, Boise State nearly lost to Wyoming in a low-scoring game...
Top Quotes from Fresno State's 30-0 Senior Night win
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Nikko Remigio react to the Bulldogs' 30-0 Senior Night win over Wyoming.
KMPH.com
Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football
The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
westsideconnect.com
Newman resident earns place in Softball Hall of Fame
The National Softball Association Hall of Fame class of 2022 was inducted on Nov.6 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Newman resident Brianna Anthieny (Martens) was one of five people awarded the high honor; the only in the player category. “This is very humbling and I am honored,” Anthieny expressed during...
Fresno Rural Teacher Residency Program wins statewide recognition
A local teacher pipeline program is gaining statewide recognition. The Fresno Rural Teacher Residency Program partners with aspiring educators at Fresno State and helps them work toward their teaching credentials.
mercedcountytimes.com
Atwater welcomes back ice skating for the holidays
The Old Town Skating Rink is back up and running in downtown Atwater. Plopped onto an empty parking lot on Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street, it’s the second year the rink has been in operation. Last year the rink was a big hit, said Brad Kessler, member of the Old Town Atwater community group which organizes the venue.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno State Announces Civil Engineering Student, Alysha Curtis, Receives National Recognition
Civil Engineering Student Alysha Curtis Receives National Recognition. November 24, 2022 - Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including. engineering, theatre, and communication studies. She transferred to...
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
Good Samaritans rushed to help when Fresno Denny's caught fire
A delivery driver in downtown Fresno saw smoke and sought help. He and a co-worker tried to slow the flames at the Denny's in downtown Fresno until firefighters arrived.
KTVL
From fall to winter: Big pattern change on the way for the Pacific Northwest
OREGON, USA — We've been mild and dry for the past couple weeks, a rare sight for the Pacific Northwest in November, but much colder and wetter weather is on the way starting this Sunday. A 'high pressure ridge' has been locked in on the west coast for the...
Clovis North makes its break at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than a year of hard work and preparation the Clovis North High School marching band and color guard strut through the streets of New York City today in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parents and teachers say today was a culmination of hard work between practicing, fundraising, […]
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Housing Watch: Increase in interest for 2-bedroom homes in Fresno
High home prices have some buyers now eyeing smaller properties they wouldn't have considered in the past.
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
