ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Serra Runs to Section Title, Earns Top Northern California Slot

Despite all of the complicated and innovative ways the Serra Padres have employed to beat teams, it was an old method that did the trick on Friday night. A quick blast from the past with the old double wing offense put Danny Niu in position for a go-ahead 61-yard touchdown run, providing the impetus for the Padres to finally pull away from the Mitty Monarchs as they went on to a 41-14 win in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Division I Championship Game.
SAN MATEO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line

Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
SONORA, CA
High School Football PRO

Delano, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Robert F. Kennedy High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Shutout performance shows Bulldogs’ desire for Mountain West title

In Fresno State’s final home game of the season, the ‘Dogs sent a message to their Mountain West (MW) Conference title game opponent, Boise State, in their 30-0 shutout win against the University of Wyoming. One week prior, Boise State nearly lost to Wyoming in a low-scoring game...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football

The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
FRESNO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Newman resident earns place in Softball Hall of Fame

The National Softball Association Hall of Fame class of 2022 was inducted on Nov.6 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Newman resident Brianna Anthieny (Martens) was one of five people awarded the high honor; the only in the player category. “This is very humbling and I am honored,” Anthieny expressed during...
NEWMAN, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Atwater welcomes back ice skating for the holidays

The Old Town Skating Rink is back up and running in downtown Atwater. Plopped onto an empty parking lot on Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street, it’s the second year the rink has been in operation. Last year the rink was a big hit, said Brad Kessler, member of the Old Town Atwater community group which organizes the venue.
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy