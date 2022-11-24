ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64

INDIANA (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Scalia 4-11, Garzon 3-5, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Parrish 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Peterson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Turnovers: 9 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Scalia 1, Geary 1, Bargesser 1) Steals: 3...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

MARQUETTE 82, CHICAGO STATE 68

Percentages: FG .434, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cardet 2-3, Green 1-2, Davis 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Corbett 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Corbett, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Weaver 6, Cardet 3, Green 3, Johnson 3, Davis, Kacuol). Steals: 7 (Weaver 3,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Arkansas 69, No. 25 Kansas St. 53

ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Carr 3-8, Daniels 2-10, Poffenbarger 2-4, Dauda 1-1, Spencer 0-6, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2) Turnovers: 14 (Barnum 3, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2, Ellis 1) Steals: 9 (Barnum 3, Spencer 3,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 113, Utah 112

Percentages: FG .506, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Alexander-Walker 4-4, Clarkson 2-4, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Beasley 2-7, Markkanen 2-8, Olynyk 1-4, Sexton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Horton-Tucker, Olynyk). Turnovers: 12 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Clarkson 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker). Steals: 5 (Olynyk...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN COLORADO 86, JACKSONVILLE STATE 82, OT

Percentages: FG .470, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (King 5-9, Daniels 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Perdue 0-2, Brigham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Zeliznak 3). Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 5, Potter 3, Perdue 2, Jackson, King, Zeliznak). Steals: 6 (Brigham 2, Perdue 2, Daniels,...
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 68, LONG BEACH STATE 47

Percentages: FG .442, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Huntsberry 4-7, Perry 2-6, Scott 1-1, Eady 1-2, Mattu 0-1, Moore 0-1, Martinez 0-3, R.Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eady 2, Scott 2). Turnovers: 9 (R.Jones 2, Scott 2, Eady, Huntsberry, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Houston 118, Oklahoma City 105

Percentages: FG .392, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 10-44, .227 (Wiggins 3-6, K.Williams 2-3, Joe 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Dort 1-4, Robinson-Earl 1-4, Giddey 0-1, Pokusevski 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Dieng 0-4, Mann 0-9). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bazley, K.Williams, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 15 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3, Jal.Williams...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 143, San Antonio 138

Percentages: FG .580, FT .865. 3-Point Goals: 17-33, .515 (James 7-12, Schroder 3-4, Walker IV 3-5, Gabriel 2-4, Nunn 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bryant 3, Gabriel 2, James, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (Westbrook 6, James 4, Gabriel 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66

TEXAS TECH (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Maupin 2-5, Gerlich 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Shavers 1-5, Veitenheimer 1-1, Scott 0-5, Ukkonen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wenger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Gerlich 4, Team 3, Maupin 2, Scott 2, Tofaeono 1, Chevalier 1, Wenger 1) Steals: 6 (Scott...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 64, KANSAS CITY 54

Percentages: FG .313, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (S.Wright 2-5, L.Wright 1-1, Minor 1-4, Hodge 0-1, C.Barnes 0-2, Pruitt 0-2, Taylor 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thompson 2, Kurtas, Pruitt). Turnovers: 10 (S.Wright 4, Pruitt 2, Taylor 2, Minor, Polk). Steals: 9 (S.Wright 3,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61

Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT

Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

No. 22 Michigan 63, South Florida 58

MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1) Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1) Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Porterville Recorder

Auburn 74, Colorado St. 73

AUBURN (4-2) Richardson 2-3 0-0 4, Coulibaly 5-11 6-6 16, Duhon 2-6 0-2 4, Scott-Grayson 6-14 3-4 16, Shaw 3-7 0-0 9, Levy 0-4 0-0 0, Pratcher 0-0 0-0 0, Precious Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, Bostic 2-4 3-4 7, Jakayla Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Wells 4-5 1-2 9, Totals 27-59 15-20 74.
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16

PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke declares Mike Elko 'Coach of the Year'

With a 34-31 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 3-5 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, the Duke football team (8-4, 5-3 ACC) finished with at least five conference wins for the first time since 2014 and only the third time this century. And the Blue Devils had not beaten the ...
DURHAM, NC

