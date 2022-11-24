Brayden Medina, 9, is still in the hospital, recovering from two severe stab wounds to the back of his shoulder after a homeless man attacked him with a butcher knife."It was more difficult when I found out that he was stabbed with the intention of being killed," said Brayden's cousin Lizette Molina. "That really broke my heart."Molina said her little cousin's parents and siblings couldn't believe it when police revealed that the suspect told their innocent young son that he was going to kill him. "It really made us feel horrible," said brother Jesse Medina. "It made me feel like this...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO