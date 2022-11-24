ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Connecticut

UConn, Iowa to Battle in Top-10 Matchup

PORTLAND – The No. 3 UConn women's basketball team (4-0) battles No. 9 Iowa (7-0) for the Phil Knight Legacy title on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the Moda Center. The game will air on ABC and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The game is...
IOWA CITY, IA
University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Dominates Oregon In PKI, TO Meet Alabama In Semifinals

PORTLAND, Ore. – The UConn men's basketball team rode the hot hand of senior guard Tristen Newton as he led the Huskies to a school-record 17 three-pointers and an 83-59 domination over Oregon in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Lost Power Today

With Oregon and Oregon State set to kick off in just a few hours, it appears the city of Corvallis is dealing with a major power outage. Oregon State officially announced that most of its campus is without power. Reser Stadium, however, had its power restored. "Corvallis area power outage...
CORVALLIS, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: Cheers! For taverns, bars, and pool halls of the past

This issue, Southeast Portland's past is expolred through the history of some of its taverns, bars, and saloons!. Since the forming of the "American Colonies", taverns and public houses have been popular gathering places, and an important part of Americana. As early as the American Revolution, rebels gathered secretly in...
PORTLAND, OR
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Portland, OR

Whether you’re visiting Portland or you live in the area, there are plenty of restaurants of many types to enjoy. However, at the same time, there are so many restaurants in the area that it may become too overwhelming to pick a good one. Whether that’s because of the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR

