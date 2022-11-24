Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Gamespot
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Grab Star Wars: Squadrons For Free For A Limited Time
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Metroid Dread Is Only $40
Metroid Dread was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021, but despite being more than a year old, it's rarely on sale at major retailers. Well, now's your chance to snag a physical copy of Metroid Dread for its best price yet. Amazon is selling the stellar Switch exclusive for only $40 as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal already sold out once, so you'll want to pick it up quickly if interested. Metroid Dread would make for a great gift this holiday, especially at this price.
Move over iPhone and Android phones – Elon is considering building a Tesla phone
Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will build an alternative phone if Apple and Android kick Twitter from their app stores
Gamespot
Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike. Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Is Just $10 For PS5, PS4, And Xbox At Amazon
Battlefield 2042 is down to just $10 (down from $20 for current-gen and $16 for last-gen) on Amazon for Black Friday. You can grab the PS5, PS4, or Xbox versions at this super low price for a limited time. The PC version (either Steam or EA Origin) is also on...
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Is Super Cheap For Black Friday
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Best Buy. Amazon and GameStop were also selling the charming PlayStation platformer at this price, but both retailers have sold out. If interested in this deal, you may want to grab it soon. At just $20, this is by far the best price we've ever seen. Keep in mind that the PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.
Gamespot
Best Black Friday Deals - Gaming Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The best Black Friday gaming deals include a wide variety of video games, controllers, headsets, and adjacent tech products. There are so many gaming products that are discounted to their lowest price ever, so there's plenty to consider when shopping this week. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 On Sale For Best Price Yet For Black Friday
The Nintendo Switch had yet another big year for exclusive games, and none were bigger for multiplayer than Splatoon 3. The charming and thoroughly engaging third-person shooter released in September to critical acclaim. If you haven't picked it up yet or you want to buy it for someone on your shopping list, now's your chance. Splatoon 3 is discounted to just $45 at Amazon for Black Friday. It's worth noting that Amazon already sold out of this deal once, so you may want to hurry.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.
