Kermit Arroyo
4d ago
Alaska need to get rid of rank choice voting, let put this issue up again for voting. The people of Alaska deserve better. What was wrong with the old way of voting?
Kendall Kimber
4d ago
definitely a sick way to manipulate the voters actual wants. this voting scam should be outlawed!
Vickie T
3d ago
RCV was sold as a way to keep dark money (outsiders influence), out of our state elections. It did not do that! It only insured that Murkowski moved on when she would have been OUT in a regular Primary. Get rid off it!
