JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said he was “relieved that it’s over and behind us and now we can focus on the next four years.” He attributed the victory to effective communication he says he had with Alaska residents, a practice that started with the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO