Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was a game-changing substitute for Belgium in their first match - a tough victory against a hard-charging Canadian outfit - and will likely be called on once more at some point in Belgium’s second match in Group F. For the Red Devils, it is quite easy: win against Morocco - who drew with Croatia in their first match - and you’re on to the next round of the 2022 World Cup; for everyone else in the group, such as Canada, Croatia, and the aforementioned Morocco, things remain a bit more complicated.

6 HOURS AGO