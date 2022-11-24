Read full article on original website
World Cup Preview: Belgium vs Morocco | Red Devils look to confirm berth in next round
Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was a game-changing substitute for Belgium in their first match - a tough victory against a hard-charging Canadian outfit - and will likely be called on once more at some point in Belgium’s second match in Group F. For the Red Devils, it is quite easy: win against Morocco - who drew with Croatia in their first match - and you’re on to the next round of the 2022 World Cup; for everyone else in the group, such as Canada, Croatia, and the aforementioned Morocco, things remain a bit more complicated.
Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard start
Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered...
World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
There is a familiar adage reverberating in the stands at the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup tournament suggesting that winning is really all that matters. But athlete activism and solidarity reflect a growing trend among athletes publicly displaying social responsibility both on and off the pitch. FIFA, however, remains adamantly opposed to sport activism entering the field. The Danish men’s soccer team message of “Human Rights for All,” for example, is a political statement contravening FIFA regulations, according to the sporting body. Similarly, hours before England’s opening match, it was announced that England captain Harry Kane and the seven other...
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
HOLTECAST | WORLD CUPCAST: England, Wales, and who’s going to win the World Cup?
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners. Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that. Feel free to subscribe,...
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
How the United States can advance to the knockout stage at the World Cup
Thanks to Iran’s shocking victory over Wales on Friday, the United States entered their highly-anticipated match with England knowing that they could not be eliminated from the knockout stage, regardless of that game’s result. Now that the match with England has ended in a tie, we now know...
Germany looks to bounce back from shock defeat and revive World Cup hopes against dangerous Spain
If Germany is to avoid the ignominy of consecutive World Cup group stage exits, it will need to earn a positive result against a Spain side that looked like the tournament's most dangerous team after the opening round of fixtures.
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
Everton News: £70 million loss, January transfer shortlist, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
England results ‘not where we expect them to be’, admits RFU after dismal autumn
England’s performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged.In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and “how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations”.“We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel,” chief executive Bill Sweeney said.“Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming...
World Cup advancement tracker: How each team can qualify for the knockout round
Group play is winding down at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and as it does, the scenarios for the knockout round are coming into focus. Here is what needs to happen for teams to advance to the round of 16. Group A. Here are the current standings in Group A:
World Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Shines But Suffers Shock Defeat with Germany
Football never ceases to surprise. Shocks are very much a part of the game and the ongoing World Cup is having its fair share. The football world was shaken when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina with Lionel Messi and all 2-1 in their opening match on Tuesday. But Japan served another favorite Germany, the same cold meal.
USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw
Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
World Cup Open Thread Day Seven
The FIFA World Cup continues today with four more matches as the groups are starting to clear up. One group that got turned upside down was Group C thanks to a massive upset by Saudi Arabia over Argentina. Group D looks like its under control by France, but the injury bug has bit them again, which may leave the door open.
Édouard Mendy redeems himself as Senegal beat Qatar; Iran surprise Wales; Netherlands held
Friday’s main event is obviously England versus the United States of America, kicking off shortly, but before then, three more games were played at the 2022 World Cup, and one of those certainly made for some happy viewing in Chelsea terms, as Édouard Mendy ensured Senegal’s 3-1 win over host nation Qatar.
Everton News: Takeover latest, Lampard talks Australia, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
2022 World Cup, Day 8: Japan vs. Costa Rica; Belgium vs. Morocco; Croatia vs. Canada; Spain vs. Germany
Belgium manager Roberto Martínez doesn’t expect teams to start playing like their true selves until the second or third games of the group stage — thanks to the lack of preparation time for this mid-season World Cup — and we saw that idea manifest itself yesterday when the expected teams all won.
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
