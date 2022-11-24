Read full article on original website
David Shaw steps down at Stanford after 12 seasons as winningest coach in program history
Stanford coach David Shaw resigned from his position effective immediately early Sunday morning. Soon after the Cardinal fell 35-26 to BYU at home to end the regular season, their athletic department announced Shaw's departure after 12 years leading the program. Shaw oversaw his least successful season at Stanford in 2022...
Three Takeaways From Mississippi State's 24-22 Victory Over Ole Miss
Three takeaways from Mississippi State's Egg Bowl victory.
Ole Miss Defensive End Brandon Mack Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Ole Miss defensive end Brandon Mack announces intentions to enter the transfer portal following Thursday's loss to Mississippi State.
Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report
Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
Look: Ole Miss Fans Appear To Throw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players
It's safe to say some Ole Miss fans were not happy about Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. During the fourth quarter of the Egg Bowl, several Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field. They were apparently frustrated with the officiating crew. Things took a turn for the worse...
Friday sports: Eagles sweep Gentry
Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
Ole Miss Fans Threw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players, Including a Chair
Ole Miss fans were not happy during Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. At one point they were throwing trash on the field during the fourth quarter. Apparently, this didn't stop after the game... (The Spun)
Sports director Jon Sokoloff responds to Lane Kiffin's public frustration of his sourced reports
Sports director Jon Sokoloff reported earlier this week that Lane Kiffin was expected to step down from his position at Ole Miss on Friday to take the Auburn head coaching job. That has not proven to be true, as Kiffin now reportedly has a new mega-deal in place to remain...
Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl
Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Media Member Who Reported He Was Leaving Ole Miss
Earlier this week, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI reported that Lane Kiffin will leave Ole Miss to become Auburn's next head coach. After Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State on Thursday night, Kiffin addressed that report from Sokoloff. Kiffin pointed out that Sokoloff's report caused a distraction in the locker room....
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
Trans woman from Mid-South among 5 killed in shooting at gay club in Colorado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox13 has learned a trans woman who grew up in Batesville, Mississippi, was among the five people killed inside a gay club in Colorado. “She was caring, kind and loving, always trying to help other people,” said Tiffany Loving, the sister of Kelly Loving, the woman who was killed.
Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
One killed, suspect apprehended after MS shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday. The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m. Two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other. The car they were in crashed into the […]
Oh deer: Family’s ‘pet’ missing for weeks
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
Things are warming up at Horn Lake Animal Shelter, thanks to some Mid-South businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some DeSoto County businesses have come together to make the holidays better for the animals and workers at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. The folks at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now in Southaven organized a fundraiser to get a new heat and air conditioning for the shelter.
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
