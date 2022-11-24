AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:27 a.m. EST

Most Fed officials at last meeting backed slower rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting favored reducing the size of their interest rate hikes “soon’’— just before raising their benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. The central bank’s policymakers saw “very few signs that inflation pressures were abating.” Still, a “substantial majority″ of the officials felt that smaller rate hikes “would likely soon be appropriate,” according to the minutes of their Nov. 1-2 meeting. The Fed is widely expected to raise its key short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, by a half-point when it next meets in mid-December.

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far. That's a fraction of the potential billions likely missing from bankrupt company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Alessandro Michele steps down as Gucci creative director

MILAN (AP) — Alessandro Michele is leaving his role as creative director of the Gucci, the fashion house announced Wednesday, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure that sharply redefined Gucci’s codes with romanticism and gender-fluidity, all the while powering revenues for the Kering parent. Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure on Tuesday, citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift,” and that the chairman of Gucci’s parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace. Michele cited “different perspectives’’ as the reason for his departure, without elaborating.

Shoppers hunt for deals but inflation makes bargains elusive

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers holding out for big deals — and some much-needed relief from soaring costs on just about everything — may be disappointed as they head into the busiest shopping season of the year. While retailers are advertising sales of 50%, 60% and 70% off everything from TVs to gadgets, many items will still cost more than they did last year because of inflation and finding a true bargain may prove to be a challenge. From September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18% more for electronics and appliances than they did a year ago, according to analytics company DataWeave. For toys, they paid nearly 3% more.

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.3 million travelers on Tuesday, down from more than 2.4 million screened the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019 but the numbers were higher on Monday. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent evening in early November shoppers at the Bryant Park holiday market in New York City were in the holiday spirit well before Black Friday. The scent of pine wafted from candle sellers’ booths, people snapped up gingerbread cookies and hot cider and ice skaters swirled figure eights around the rink in the center of the market. After two years of pandemic holidays when people spent more dollars online, shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Small businesses say it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, both emotionally and financially.

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate hikes was countered by uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was also relatively muted in Asia ahead of Thanksgiving holidays in the U.S. U.S. futures were higher while oil prices edged lower. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Shares rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following the release of the minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting, which showed officials agreed smaller rate hikes were likely.

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists say they will sue U.S. wildlife officials over past-due decisions on protections sought for rare fish in Nevada and Utah. They say groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West is a threat to the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service. The environmental group petitioned last year for Endangered Species Act protection for both fish species. It says they are at risk of extinction and the agency is continuing to miss multiple deadlines under the act.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

