AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:27 a.m. EST

Most Fed officials at last meeting backed slower rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting favored reducing the size of their interest rate hikes “soon’’— just before raising their benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. The central bank’s policymakers saw “very few signs that inflation pressures were abating.” Still, a “substantial majority″ of the officials felt that smaller rate hikes “would likely soon be appropriate,” according to the minutes of their Nov. 1-2 meeting. The Fed is widely expected to raise its key short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, by a half-point when it next meets in mid-December.

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far. That's a fraction of the potential billions likely missing from bankrupt company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Alessandro Michele steps down as Gucci creative director

MILAN (AP) — Alessandro Michele is leaving his role as creative director of the Gucci, the fashion house announced Wednesday, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure that sharply redefined Gucci’s codes with romanticism and gender-fluidity, all the while powering revenues for the Kering parent. Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure on Tuesday, citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift,” and that the chairman of Gucci’s parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace. Michele cited “different perspectives’’ as the reason for his departure, without elaborating.

Shoppers hunt for deals but inflation makes bargains elusive

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers holding out for big deals — and some much-needed relief from soaring costs on just about everything — may be disappointed as they head into the busiest shopping season of the year. While retailers are advertising sales of 50%, 60% and 70% off everything from TVs to gadgets, many items will still cost more than they did last year because of inflation and finding a true bargain may prove to be a challenge. From September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18% more for electronics and appliances than they did a year ago, according to analytics company DataWeave. For toys, they paid nearly 3% more.

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.3 million travelers on Tuesday, down from more than 2.4 million screened the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019 but the numbers were higher on Monday. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent evening in early November shoppers at the Bryant Park holiday market in New York City were in the holiday spirit well before Black Friday. The scent of pine wafted from candle sellers’ booths, people snapped up gingerbread cookies and hot cider and ice skaters swirled figure eights around the rink in the center of the market. After two years of pandemic holidays when people spent more dollars online, shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Small businesses say it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, both emotionally and financially.

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate hikes was countered by uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was also relatively muted in Asia ahead of Thanksgiving holidays in the U.S. U.S. futures were higher while oil prices edged lower. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Shares rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following the release of the minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting, which showed officials agreed smaller rate hikes were likely.

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists say they will sue U.S. wildlife officials over past-due decisions on protections sought for rare fish in Nevada and Utah. They say groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West is a threat to the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service. The environmental group petitioned last year for Endangered Species Act protection for both fish species. It says they are at risk of extinction and the agency is continuing to miss multiple deadlines under the act.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories like Foxconn’s that produce the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020.

AP News Summary at 12:06 a.m. EST

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a...
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing...
Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China

Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
Venezuela factions restart talks, eyeing sanctions relief

Venezuela’s battling political factions restarted negotiations on Saturday in Mexico, signing a rare deal to work together on a humanitarian spending plan and setting the stage for the U.S. to ease restrictions on Chevron to operate in the country. Representatives of the Venezuelan government and the opposition signed a humanitarian agreement that seeks to get access to some of the country’s frozen funds abroad and using them to reinforce the public health system and the electrical grid, among other purposes. ...
Xi resumes in-person summits despite COVID-19 spike in Beijing

A maskless President Xi Jinping met Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in Beijing, resuming his flurry of in-person summits even as a record COVID-19 surge fanned lockdown fears in the Chinese capital. Xi expressed a willingness to “deepen trust” between the two nations during the talks, according to a video clip posted by state broadcaster China Central Television on Friday. The meeting represented Xi’s first public appearance since returning six days ago from a series of meetings in Southeast Asia, where images of the Chinese leader...
Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela's government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides. The agreement signed in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the United States and led by Juan Guaidó, marked he resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant...
Australia’s COVID-zero strongman predicted to win state election

One of the biggest advocates of Australia’s COVID-19 lockdowns is set to be reelected in the state of Victoria on Saturday, a vindication for the center-left Labor Party after a term dominated by controversy over its handling of the pandemic. As of 9 p.m. Saturday local time, Premier Daniel Andrews’s party was projected to win more than 45 seats in the parliament of Australia’s second-largest state, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, giving him a governing majority for the next four years. ...
Peru leader escalates congress dispute with prime minister pick

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo on Friday named a close ally already censured by congress as his new prime minister in an apparent escalation of the government’s fight with the legislature. Castillo swore in Betssy Chavez, who was labor minister until congress forced her resignation in May, as his fifth prime minister since taking power in July 2021 and after Anibal Torres quit the position Thursday night. The fact that the president picked an ally with rocky relationships with the opposition-held congress threatens to deepen a...
Iran’s supreme leader orders militias to deal with rioters

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday urged a unit of the country’s plainclothes militia to step up action against protesters, in remarks that could escalate a crackdown on monthslong anti-regime unrest. “Dealing with rioters is one of the most important tasks of the Basij,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech, referring to a civilian volunteer force known as being one of his most loyal support bases. ...
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave. “They knew where we lived and...
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. But first, Team Melli faces the United States. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to...
Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of World Cup host Qatar’s answers, so far, to the rising temperatures its people face. The wealthy Gulf Arab nation has been able to pay for extreme adaptive measures like this thanks to the natural gas it...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends emergency edict used to end trucker convoy

OTTAWA, Canada — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his decision to invoke emergency powers to quell a trucker convoy protest in February, arguing during public testimony that the move was aimed at staving off the threat of violence. Speaking Friday at a televised public inquiry into the government’s decision, Trudeau cited the “weaponization” of vehicles by protesters, and what he said was the use of children as human shields. He also said weapons were found at one of the sites, and there were people...
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles

PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials as CITES, ended Friday in Panama. Along with protections for over 500 species, delegates at the United Nations wildlife conference rejected a proposal to reopen the ivory...
Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Iran's political turmoil appears to overshadowing also Iran's second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement,...
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities

Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
