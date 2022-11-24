3600 square meters of LED screens for Qatar’s Lusail Stadium provided by Unilumin. SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2022 – The Qatar World Cup is in full swing. On the pitch, veterans such as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric are competing with newcomers to win the final trophy. Off the pitch, football fans from around the world are flocking to Qatar, and the country is now a paradise of joy. This year’s Qatar World Cup sees many Chinese elements on and off the pitch attracting the world’s attention. As a representative of Chinese LED technology, Unilumin has provided a total of 3600 square meters of LED screens for Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, TV broadcast halls, hotels, shopping malls and other venues to ensure the successful running of the Qatar World Cup.

2 DAYS AGO