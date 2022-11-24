Read full article on original website
Sonic Healthcare Acquires Strategic Stake in Microba Life Sciences, Establishes Significant Commercial Partnership
BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX: MAP) (“ Microba ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that leading medical diagnostics provider Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL) (“ Sonic ”) has agreed to invest $17.8m to acquire a 19.99% shareholding in Microba. In addition, Sonic is seeking to acquire options for an additional 5% equity position, subject to shareholder approval. Exercise of the options by Sonic would result in a further investment of $7.5m in Microba. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005863/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
AWS Makes Water Positive Commitment to Return More Water to Communities Than It Uses by 2030
AWS Makes Water Positive Commitment to Return More Water to Communities Than It Uses by 2030. World’s leading cloud provider announces new replenishment projects in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States to bring much needed clean water to communities around the world. LAS VEGAS, November 28, 2022...
3600 square meters of LED screens for Qatar’s Lusail Stadium provided by Unilumin
3600 square meters of LED screens for Qatar’s Lusail Stadium provided by Unilumin. SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2022 – The Qatar World Cup is in full swing. On the pitch, veterans such as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric are competing with newcomers to win the final trophy. Off the pitch, football fans from around the world are flocking to Qatar, and the country is now a paradise of joy. This year’s Qatar World Cup sees many Chinese elements on and off the pitch attracting the world’s attention. As a representative of Chinese LED technology, Unilumin has provided a total of 3600 square meters of LED screens for Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, TV broadcast halls, hotels, shopping malls and other venues to ensure the successful running of the Qatar World Cup.
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch. Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 26, 2022 – SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)...
