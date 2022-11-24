Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee
WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thousands descend upon Downtown Kenosha for annual Christmas tree lighting, special holiday kickoff
The spirit of Christmas is very much alive in the City of Kenosha. Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city’s 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual Lightin’ Up celebration Friday evening. The event, held...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
Wisconsin Man escapes Death From Faulty Furnace.
death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down with something. A week after the furnace was installed he remembers sitting down in the evening to watch tv after that he blacked out for 3 whole days. After his son couldn't get ahold of him his dads brother went to check up on him. He explained he was real confused and didn't know what had happened. His brother talked him into going to the emergency room Then about a week later he awoke in the middle of the night not feeling right. He was so thirsty but he couldn't drink enough water to help. He then thought maybe it's just dry in the house from the new furnace. He explained he went to the garage to get a humidifier but that didn't help either. He said he felt so horrible that he drove himself to ER. It was difficult to back the car out of the garage.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gifts of Nature returns to River Bend Nature Center Dec. 10
RACINE — River Bend Nature Center is bringing back its Gifts of Nature program on Dec. 10. After a 2-year hiatus, the nonprofit organization is hosting the event just in time for the holiday season. Gifts of Nature program details. Where: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
St. Joseph throws First Responders Appreciation Breakfast
First responders, including incoming Kenosha Police Department Chief Patrick Patton, sat down with St. Joseph Catholic Academy students this week, answering their questions and even playing board games with the kids. It was all part of an interactive annual breakfast with police, firefighters and EMTs from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie...
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says. “From...
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Second Community Build week planned for April 2023
During the last week of April 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations to raise funds, increase awareness, and help local families to achieve their dream of home ownership. In our 2022 Community Build Week we raised $17,000, and we hope to increase that to $20,000...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
wrcitytimes.com
Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit
NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide
Stumped with what to get your loved ones this holiday season?. Shopping local this holiday season not only gives a gift to the recipient but is also a gift to the small and local businesses you choose to support. The 2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide is curated just for...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Access to 60+ state parks, forests, & recreation areas across Wisconsin’: State park stickers, passes available now
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale. The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25. “We’re delighted to...
Comments / 1