ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee

WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Lester Aven

Wisconsin Man escapes Death From Faulty Furnace.

death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down with something. A week after the furnace was installed he remembers sitting down in the evening to watch tv after that he blacked out for 3 whole days. After his son couldn't get ahold of him his dads brother went to check up on him. He explained he was real confused and didn't know what had happened. His brother talked him into going to the emergency room Then about a week later he awoke in the middle of the night not feeling right. He was so thirsty but he couldn't drink enough water to help. He then thought maybe it's just dry in the house from the new furnace. He explained he went to the garage to get a humidifier but that didn't help either. He said he felt so horrible that he drove himself to ER. It was difficult to back the car out of the garage.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gifts of Nature returns to River Bend Nature Center Dec. 10

RACINE — River Bend Nature Center is bringing back its Gifts of Nature program on Dec. 10. After a 2-year hiatus, the nonprofit organization is hosting the event just in time for the holiday season. Gifts of Nature program details. Where: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

St. Joseph throws First Responders Appreciation Breakfast

First responders, including incoming Kenosha Police Department Chief Patrick Patton, sat down with St. Joseph Catholic Academy students this week, answering their questions and even playing board games with the kids. It was all part of an interactive annual breakfast with police, firefighters and EMTs from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Second Community Build week planned for April 2023

During the last week of April 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations to raise funds, increase awareness, and help local families to achieve their dream of home ownership. In our 2022 Community Build Week we raised $17,000, and we hope to increase that to $20,000...
KENOSHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
wrcitytimes.com

Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit

NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
isthmus.com

What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide

Stumped with what to get your loved ones this holiday season?. Shopping local this holiday season not only gives a gift to the recipient but is also a gift to the small and local businesses you choose to support. The 2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide is curated just for...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy