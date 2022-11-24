ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

wbiw.com

Floyd Central dominates Stars with sweep

GALENA – Floyd Central dominated both sides of the pool while sweeping past Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Saturday. The powerful Highlanders rolled to a 127-53 win in the boys meet, and capped the sweep with a 134-33 victory in the girls meet. The Stars...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

BNL girls compete in ‘The Gobbler’ tournament

SOUTHPORT – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jayella Filler, Alivia Crane and Samantha Biel competed in the girls division of The Gobbler tournament at Southport on Saturday. Filler won three matches and finished third in the 112-120 weight class, Crane posted two wins and finished fourth in the 132-143 class, and Samantha Biel prevailed twice to take fifth place in the 139-147 division.
SOUTHPORT, IN
247Sports

The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Jackson State at Indiana game day essentials

Jackson State (0-4) at No. 11 Indiana (5-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Connor Onion, Brian Butch) KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 86 No. 303 Jackson State 58. Series: Indiana leads 1-0. IU won last meeting 70-35 on Nov. 23, 2021. Indiana injuries. IU...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)

One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of our area Sunday. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties have not been included by NWS Indianapolis at this point. During the day the wind will blow consistently 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible generally between sunrise...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Barbara Hillenburg

Barbara Hillenburg, 87, of Bedford died Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born April 28, 1935, in Martin County, she was the daughter of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. She married Charles Hillenburg on May 3, 1953. Barbara’s first job was working for Walls and Walls Insurance...
BEDFORD, IN
salemleader.com

Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years

Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
SALEM, IN

